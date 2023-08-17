RICHMOND, Va. and BALTIMORE, Md., Aug. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. (“Matrix”), a leading, independent investment bank, announces that it has advised H.A. Mapes, Inc. (“H.A. Mapes” or the “Company”) on its sale to Nouria Energy Retail, Inc., a subsidiary of Nouria Energy Corporation (“Nouria”). While H.A. Mapes is known throughout New England as a leading petroleum distributor, the Company in recent years had expanded into convenience retail operations through acquisitions, new-to-industry builds, and major store remodels. Prior to the sale, the Company owned 13 retail locations and sold fuel on a wholesale basis to approximately 80 customers.



Image Caption: Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.

H.A. Mapes is a third-generation, family owned and operated business with roots in Springvale, Maine. The Company was founded in 1936 by Harry Allen Mapes as a small heating oil provider servicing customers in Springvale. In 1950, Harry’s son, Harry Allen Mapes, Jr. joined the business and helped the Company expand its reach throughout Southern Maine. For its first 40 years, H.A. Mapes focused on expanding its heating oil business throughout southern Maine. In 1982, Jonathan Mapes formally joined the third-generation family business. Under Jonathan’s guidance, H.A. Mapes transitioned from distributing heating oil to motor fuels and became one of the largest distributors in Maine. In 2018, Jonathan began building out the Company’s convenience retail offerings, and in 2022 he unified each company-operated store with the launch of the Harry’s proprietary brand.

Matrix provided merger and acquisition advisory services to H.A. Mapes, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential, structured sale process, and negotiation of the sale. The transaction was managed by Spencer Cavalier, CFA, Co-Head of Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group; Andrew LoPresti, CPA, CFA, Vice President; and Kyle Tipping, CFA, Senior Associate.

Jonathan Mapes, President of H.A. Mapes, stated, “In 2019 Matrix identified our deficiencies from a buyer’s perspective via their detailed evaluation. Our team immediately embarked on a new approach to market. We asked Matrix to re-evaluate in 2022 whereupon the decision to ‘go to market’ was made. I would recommend this two-step process to anyone considering the anguishing decision to sell as it can improve value considerably. Transitioning out of the essential petroleum business has been an emotional yet a timely decision that Matrix facilitated professionally.”

Mr. Cavalier added, “We have enjoyed working with Jonathan and his talented team, including Steve McGrath, over the last several years providing valuation, strategic and transaction advisory services. Jonathan’s family and employees built one of the premier petroleum marketing and convenience retailing businesses in New England, and it was an honor to be their advisor.”

Michael Quinlan of Jensen Baird served as legal counsel for H.A. Mapes, Inc.

About Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group:

Matrix’s Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group is recognized as the national leader in providing transactional advisory services to companies in the downstream energy and multi-site retail sectors including convenience retailing, petroleum marketing & distribution, propane distribution, heating oil distribution, lubricants distribution, petroleum logistics, terminals and car washes. Group members are dedicated to these sectors and draw upon complementary experiences to provide advisory services to complete sophisticated merger and acquisition transactions, debt and equity capital raises, corporate valuations, special situations and strategic planning engagements. Since 1997, our Downstream Energy & Convenience Retail Investment Banking Group has successfully completed over 290 engagements with a total transaction value of more than $15 billion.

About Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc.:

Founded in 1988, Matrix Capital Markets Group, Inc. is an independent, advisory focused, privately-held investment bank headquartered in Richmond, VA, with additional offices in Baltimore, MD and New York, NY. Matrix provides merger & acquisition and financial advisory services for privately-held, private-equity owned, not-for-profit and publicly traded companies. Matrix’s advisory services include company sales, recapitalizations, capital raises of debt & equity, corporate carve outs, special situations, management buyouts, corporate valuations and fairness opinions. Matrix serves clients in a wide range of industries, including automotive aftermarket, building products, car washes, consumer products, convenience retail, downstream energy, healthcare and industrial products.

For additional information or to contact our team members, please visit https://matrixcmg.com/.

