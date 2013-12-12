KIRKLAND, Wash., Dec. 12, 2013 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Matt McCann’s mom was 59 when she cut herself, a seemingly minor accident. The wound developed a staph infection that led to a long hospital stay with complications; and then, suddenly, she found herself needing “long-term care” or help with the tasks of daily living, services not covered by regular health insurance.

Fortunately, McCann had the means to help her, but the abrupt, unexpected emergency struck home. He was totally unprepared, mentally, for an LTC crisis, and reflected that most others were too. This realization, back in 1998, motivated him to leave radio broadcasting for the long-term care protection field, where he has made life better for thousands, like his mom, by providing LTC education and planning.

Today, 15 years later, he embarks on a new phase of his career by accepting the post of Senior Vice President with LTC Financial Partners, LLC (LTCFP), one of America’s largest and most experienced long-term care protection agencies.

“Now I’m ready to kick it up a notch,” says McCann. “Tens of millions will need long-term care over the next 15 years or so, and I want to help them prepare in advance for likely issues, like my mom’s.”

He points out that almost 70% of Americans turning age 65 will need long-term care at some point in their lives, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and that all of America’s 77 million Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) will have turned 65 by 2029.

In his new position, McCann will be responsible for sales, service, and educational outreach for the Eastern half of the U.S., supporting the efforts of regional sales managers, local agents, and solution specialists.

“We are delighted that Matt has chosen us for his next career move,” says Denise Gott, LTCFP’s Executive Vice President. “He has a real knack for connecting with people. That’s why he’s been so successful. And he knows how to pass that knowledge on to others. Managers and agents really relate to him, because he sets them up for success.”

LTCFP is the best place, now, for McCann to continue pursuing his mission, he says, for four big reasons:

First, the company is expanding beyond the industry’s traditional narrow focus on long-term care insurance. “LTCFP is leading the way in alternative solutions,” he says, “such as annuities, life insurance policies with LTC riders, reverse mortgages, and critical illness insurance.”

Second, the company helps people in groups, through organizations, as well as individually. “LTCFP has expanded strongly into the worksite, association, and major account markets, beyond the traditional consumer market,” says McCann. “The agents I manage will have a steady flow of people to serve through endorsed leads.”

Third, the company has a strong senior leadership and home-office support staff. “LTCFP is run by some of the best minds in the business,” says McCann. “Pioneers like Cameron Truesdell and Denise Gott who have shaped this industry. And top providers of training, marketing, PR, and technical support.”

Fourth, the company offers share grants with dividends to qualifying agents. “These provide an added income stream and incentive to perform well,” says McCann. “As part owners, LTCFP agents pull together and go the extra mile for clients. The ownership shares also attract the best people to LTCFP in the first place.”

McCann will work closely with Mark Goldberg, another industry leader, who joined LTCFP as National Sales Manager in November; and with Steven Kramer, Senior Vice President, who manages LTCFP’s Western regions.

From November, 1998, through November, 2013, McCann has served as Regional Sales Director, Divisional Sales Leader/Western Division, and then as Director of Business Development for ACSIA Long-Term Care, one of the nation’s leading LTC career organizations. Previously, for 27 years he served as program director of air talent for over a dozen leading radio stations.

LTCFP – http://www.ltcfp.com/ – serves employee groups and associations as well as individuals. The company is a co-founder and sponsor of the “3 in 4 Need More” campaign, which seeks to alert Americans to the long-term healthcare crisis, and to multiply the number protected by long-term care planning. Information on career opportunities is available at http://www.ltcinsurancecareer.com/.

Photo Caption: LTCFP Senior Vice President, Matt McCann.

