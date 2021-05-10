AUSTIN, Texas, May 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Today, McCombs Properties announced the sale of one of their flagship developments, The Reserve at Lake Travis. Since acquiring the land in 2008, The Reserve has become the premier resort property on Lake Travis boasting 200 plus homes, an award-winning marina, a world-class swim park and multiple amenities. With much of the development sold out, McCombs Properties is transitioning ownership to Southfork Development Partners, who have strong experience in private club hospitality, as well as resort and marina properties.



PHOTO CAPTION: The Reserve at Lake Travis.

“We set out to create the finest resort community on Lake Travis and after over a decade of strong work, we’ve accomplished that goal. It’s time to pass the baton to a successor who will not only sustain the beauty of the Reserve but build on the legacy we created,” said Harry Adams, Managing Partner of McCombs Properties. “We are excited to see Southfork Development continue to improve and expand the offerings of The Reserve and make an even greater experience for our homeowners and membership,” he continued.

Southfork has a 30 plus year legacy of development, construction, and operational excellence. “We are excited for the future of The Reserve; this is a special location that has come to life with the extraordinary effort and resources of McCombs Properties. I would also like to thank team Southfork, which is home to some of the smartest and most visionary people in the development business. They have been working tirelessly behind the scenes on a vision worthy of this very special place. As an owner in the community, it will be exciting to watch their dedication and creativity come to life through the next chapter of the Reserve’s story,” said Brett Jensen, President of Southfork.

McCombs Properties continues to develop and operate multiple properties including their rapidly expanding Texas coastal master planned resort communities, Palmilla Beach in Port Aransas and The Reserve at St. Charles Bay in Rockport.

For more information on The Reserve at Lake Travis, visit http://www.reserveatlaketravis.com/

About McCombs Properties

Red McCombs, the founder of San Antonio-based McCombs Enterprises, is a well-respected Texas businessman, successful investor, and developer of distinctive high-profile residential and commercial properties across the Central and Southwest United States. Mr. McCombs and his handpicked managerial team at McCombs Properties bring a dedication to excellence, a detail-oriented approach, and extensive experience to every project. More importantly, what lies at the heart of every decision is that the McCombs communities create a lasting, positive legacy for generations to enjoy.

Visit https://www.mccombsproperties.com/ for more information.

News Source: McCombs Properties