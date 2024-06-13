SAN DIEGO and PASADENA, Calif., June 13, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, and Lender Price, the first cloud-native provider of mortgage pricing technology, have partnered to provide mortgage lenders using the Lender Price product and pricing engine (PPE) with loan-level MCT MSR values. MCT’s industry-leading mortgage servicing rights (MSR) grids allow Lender Price PPE clients to be more granular, profitable, and efficient when generating their front-end borrower pricing and managing their MSR portfolio.



Image caption: MCT and Lender Price Join Forces to Improve Mortgage Pricing with Loan-Level MSR Values.

“Our collaboration with MCT marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide lenders with innovative tools to streamline their operations and maximize profitability,” said Dawar Alimi, CEO and Co-Founder of Lender Price. “Integrating MCT’s MSR valuation grids into our PPE allows our clients to manage their pricing more effectively and stay ahead of market conditions. Together with MCT, we’re committed to delivering exceptional value to our clients and continuously driving innovation in mortgage capital markets technology.”

Alongside the mortgage, valuing MSRs is the next largest component of generating front-end borrower pricing. This first-of-its-kind integration puts live, loan-level MSR values in the hands of capital markets professionals when they need it most, during the daily process of pricing loans using their PPE. Mortgage lenders will save time and money through faster and more strategic best execution decisions, dynamic margin management, and stronger pricing analytics, all in one enterprise pricing engine.

“Lender Price has shown a commitment to providing the top-performing pricing experience for mortgage lenders by integrating the industry’s most granular MSR values,” said Curtis Richins, president and CEO of MCT. “We’re proud that Dawar and his team selected MCT for this groundbreaking partnership.”

Mortgage lenders can expect exciting future developments from this new partnership. Interested organizations can reach out to MCT or Lender Price for more detail about leveraging loan-level MSR values to create stronger mortgage pricing.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continue to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, hedged, traded, and valued – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

About Lender Price:

Lender Price delivers superior cloud-native pricing technology to top banks, lenders, credit unions, and mortgage brokers. Built on a modern technology stack, our solutions are user-friendly, configurable, and easier to integrate, resulting in improved workflow and pricing efficiencies. Lender Price’s advanced technology, combined with its deep understanding of the lending landscape, sets it apart from the competition. By leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data-driven insights, Lender Price equips lenders with the knowledge and resources to make informed decisions and drive growth. Recognized by top industry publications, our award-winning pricing, product and eligibility (PPE) platform continues to lead the industry in advancing capital markets and mortgage pricing technology. Visit us at https://lenderprice.com/ for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ian Miller

Chief Marketing Officer

Mortgage Capital Trading

619-618-7855

pr@mctrade.net

MCT LOGO link for media https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0311-s2p-mcttrad-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Mortgage Capital Trading Inc.