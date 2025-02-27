SAN DIEGO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT®), the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology, today announced the release of Atlas, an artificial intelligence (AI) advisor now available within the MCTlive! platform. Atlas serves as a virtual capital markets expert and high-quality educational resource for MCT’s mortgage lender clients. With this launch, effective February 10, 2025, MCT continues its tradition of innovation in secondary marketing technology, offering clients instant access to expert knowledge and paving the way for future AI-driven workflows that will save clients time and improve their financial performance.



“We’re proud to be the first mortgage capital markets platform to put AI in the hands of every client,” said Phil Rasori, COO of MCT and architect of Atlas. “AI has the potential to improve performance and act as a force multiplier for capital markets professionals, but only if it is deployed responsibly and transparently with careful protections for client data ownership and privacy.”

Atlas is built to the highest standards of data security and privacy after a year of careful planning, development, and testing by internal teams:

No client data has been exchanged with or used to train Atlas.

Atlas was trained on proprietary educational material, which is continually expanded as new innovations and subjects are covered.

The large language model supporting Atlas follows a strict escrow process that warrants its isolation from both developers and user data.

Retrieval augmented generation keeps the knowledge base stored in MCT’s private cloud environment.

Limited context “chunks” and function calling are used to further reduce external data transfer.

“Leadership through industry expertise and exceptional client service have been enduring core values at MCT,” said Curtis Richins, CEO. “Now we are extending that capability through Atlas, providing the collective knowledge of our experts on-demand. Whether clients are looking for instructions on platform processes or explanations of key calculations, they can now get answers with unprecedented speed and transparency.”

Atlas is currently designed for expertise distribution, effectively providing instant access to the combined knowledge base of MCT. Atlas will soon expand to include agentic report summarization and the ability to conduct core processes, which will be debuted at the MCT Exchange client conference to be held in San Diego next month. As these functions are made available, an opt-in will be provided that defines the limited client data that will be required to enable these and future capabilities.

Mortgage lenders interested in the benefits Atlas can provide their secondary marketing operations are encouraged to contact MCT.

About MCT:

For over two decades, MCT has been a leading source of innovation for the mortgage secondary market. Melding deep subject matter expertise with a passion for emerging technologies and clients, MCT is the de facto leader in innovative mortgage capital markets technology. From architecting modern best execution loan sales to launching the most successful and advanced marketplace for mortgage-related assets, lenders, investors, and network partners all benefit from MCT’s stewardship. MCT’s technology and know-how continues to revolutionize how mortgage assets are priced, locked, protected, valued, and exchanged – offering clients the tools to perform under any market condition.

For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ian Miller

Chief Marketing Officer

Mortgage Capital Trading

619-618-7855

pr@mctrade.net

