LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 16 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Media Mayhem Corporation (MMC) announces Thursday the addition of Public Relations Pro Douglas Maher as the company’s new Public Relations Specialist, creating yet another in a long line of strategic moves to advance the company to greater heights in its goal to become the top online advertising and marketing agency in the world.

Maher joins MMC after long stints with such agency powerhouses as Grace Advertising, Medium 21, The Blackstone Agency, and Hardline Inc. in Florida.

“Doug has an impressive track history and we are eager and excited to see him contribute to Media Mayhem’s current and future exponential growth,” says Eric Willis, Vice President of Media Mayhem.

“He has earned the respect of dozens of agencies around the country for his quick turn around on releases as well as handling an astonishing task such as media relations for a dozen events at the same time at Cannes Film Festival or various red carpet events going on during the same night on both coasts.”

Douglas Maher has a degree in Communications with a background in radio and print news. Having done stints early in his career with WSHE out of Miami/Ft. Lauderdale and WJNO in Palm Beach, Doug branched out into field reporting working for such publications as the Lakeland Ledger, Hometown News, Naples Sun Times, and All Headline News.

With a decade of responsible journalism and professional credentials at his side, the decision was clear for Maher to join MMC in 2008.

“It has been a great pleasure coming on-board with a company that is blowing the doors off the competition already and has their wheels in constant motion 24/7/365,” says Douglas Maher.

“I look forward to working with the top names in the business: Jeff Chi, Scott Messick, Eric Willis, Jamie Ashe and Sophia Martin… these are the people who are making it happen every day for their clients and it will be my job to make sure everyone knows about it.”

Media Mayhem’s slogan of “fusing experience, strategy, technology and drive” describes a full-service advertising representation firm. Their services include online and offline marketing, and event sponsorships. They specialize in building lifestyle-based advertising solutions for their clients and engaging consumer audiences through branded film, music, art, fashion, sports, technology, entertainment and lifestyle experiences, across niche vertical markets.

Media Mayhem is a firm that goes far beyond a typical online advertising network. They represent all of their publishers on an exclusive site-specific basis allowing advertising clients to customize their advertising and media buys. They allow clients to pick and choose individual websites in order to meet their campaign’s target demographic. MMC engages trade and consumer media by leveraging their access and relationships to position clients directly with the key elements that drive popular culture and create new markets of opportunity.

MMC is now recognized to maximize client investments by delivering strategic insight, direct-access relationships and execution across a broad range of global resources. They exercise professional program management throughout their enterprise to deliver flawless results, utilizing the latest in technology, creative services and design to produce cutting-edge environments and experiences for clients – all turnkey and on budget. They maintain a successful track record supporting major corporations with a wide range of strategic and tactical communications programs and projects.

MMC believes that in order to be heard, brands today must engage consumers not only through traditional media, but through live and experiential platforms that speak to the lifestyle which each consumer embraces as their own. They believe lifestyle, music, fashion, film, sports and art are the core passion points of the consumer lifestyle, and form the building blocks for using media as a vehicle to capture mindshare, market share and media for client brands.

This is an advertising representation firm that believes that a company’s media, promotions and public relations strategy must integrate with its advertising strategy. Campaigns that are scalable and broad in scope, both culturally and demographically, and attract enormous media coverage and continue to grow as consumers look for ways to engage in new and nostalgic experiences with family/peers.

As such, they focus on using online and offline initiatives as a medium that delivers an ongoing emotional attachment between companies and their target consumers to drive brand awareness, brand loyalty and brand demand.

