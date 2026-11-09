LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Medical Care Alert (MCA), a national provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS) for seniors, today announced that U.S. News & World Report named it the Best Overall pick in its 2027 Best Medical Alert Systems rating. U.S. News also named MCA’s Senior Smart Watch With GPS (SmartWatch PRO) its top pick for medical alert smartwatches. The publication gave the company a 4.8 out of 5.0 rating in both rankings.



Image caption: Senior SmartWatch PRO with GPS and Fall Detection by Medical Care Alert.

For the Best Medical Alert Systems rating, U.S. News evaluated 19 companies and surveyed 675 medical alert customers. Four U.S. News staff members spent more than 110 hours testing 25 systems in private homes and community settings. They scored ease of ordering and setup, automatic fall detection, GPS location tracking, caregiver notifications and customer service.

U.S. News testers evaluated three MCA systems: the HOME Emergency Medical Alert System, the HOME & AWAY FLEX GPS Medical Alert System and the Senior Smart Watch With GPS. According to the reviews, the smartwatch sounded its alarm within five seconds in all three rounds of fall-detection testing, the quickest of MCA’s three devices tested. The in-home and mobile systems also detected falls in every testing round.

Testers found GPS location tracking accurate on both the mobile device and the smartwatch. The smartwatch also offers a text-to-locate feature for caregivers, step tracking and heart rate monitoring. It is shower safe and has a battery life of up to 48 hours.

U.S. News called the purchasing process simple and straightforward for all three testers, who ordered online and received their systems within three business days. The in-home system took less than 15 minutes to set up, and one tester noted that MCA makes setup accessible through a customer service call and videos on its website. All three testers reached a live agent quickly, and MCA scored 4.5 out of 5 for customer service in the U.S. News customer survey.

“Families come to us at a stressful moment, and they want a system that works the first time and a company that picks up the phone,” said Bryan Stapp, president of Medical Care Alert. “Being named the top overall pick, and the top smartwatch pick, by U.S. News is an honor for our whole team. We built Medical Care Alert to give older adults independence and give their families peace of mind.”

When a subscriber presses the help button or an automatic fall alert triggers, the device connects to MCA’s U.S.-based monitoring center. EMT- and EMD-certified agents assess the situation, contact emergency services if needed, and notify family contacts with phone calls and text messages. MCA offers three product types: in-home systems (landline or cellular), mobile GPS devices and a GPS smartwatch. Coverage extends to all 50 states. MCA also provides a key lockbox with its systems so emergency responders can enter the home without damaging the door.

In addition to serving individual subscribers and their families, MCA provides its service to senior living facilities, Area Agencies on Aging, PACE programs, Continuing Care at Home (CCaH) and faith-based organizations nationwide.

More information about Medical Care Alert is available at https://www.medicalcarealert.com/ or by calling 877-913-3680.

The U.S. News reviews are available at https://realestate.usnews.com/home-services/medical-alert-system/medical-care-alert and https://realestate.usnews.com/home-services/medical-alert-system/best-medical-alert-smartwatches.

ABOUT MEDICAL CARE ALERT

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, Medical Care Alert provides personal emergency response systems that help seniors live independently and safely at home and on the go. MCA offers in-home medical alert systems, GPS mobile devices and a GPS smartwatch, all backed by 24/7 monitoring from a U.S.-based center staffed by EMT- and EMD-certified agents. The company serves thousands of subscribers and families nationwide, along with senior living facilities, Area Agencies on Aging, PACE programs, CCaH and faith-based organizations. Learn more at https://www.medicalcarealert.com/.

Medical Care Alert, 19575 Victor Parkway, Suite 100, Livonia, MI 48152.

MULTIMEDIA

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-1109-s2p-mcaswatch-300dpi.webp

Image caption: Senior SmartWatch PRO with GPS and Fall Detection by Medical Care Alert

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Bryan Stapp

Medical Care Alert

877-913-3680

media@medicalcarealert.com

News Source: Medical Care Alert