INDIAN LAND, S.C., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Rotary Club of Indian Land will host the 3rd Annual Indian Land Community Festival on Saturday, April 24, 2027, with MUSC Health returning as title sponsor. The one-day event brings together families, neighbors, businesses, and community supporters from Indian Land, Ballantyne, Fort Mill, and surrounding Lancaster area residents for a full day of fun, food, and entertainment.



Image caption: Medical University of South Carolina Signs On as Title Sponsor of 2027 Indian Land Community Festival.

This year’s festival offers something for every age. Car enthusiasts can browse the car show, while runners kick off the morning with a 5K Run. Food trucks, live music, and performances by local talent will keep the energy high all day. Kids can climb into big rigs at Touch-a-Truck and bounce through the Kid Zone inflatables, and four-legged family members can show off in the Dog Contest.

“The Indian Land Community Festival is a great way to bring local families, businesses and organizations together to celebrate what makes this area special,” said J. Scott Broome, Chief Executive Officer, MUSC Health Catawba Division. “As MUSC Health continues to expand our presence in this growing community, we’re proud to sponsor this event and reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing care to those in the communities we serve.”

The Rotary Club is inviting local businesses and community supporters to join as sponsors and vendors. Sponsorship puts your organization in front of thousands of residents across one of the region’s fastest-growing communities while supporting Rotary’s service work in Indian Land.

Businesses, vendors, and volunteers can learn more at: https://www.indianlandcommunityfestival.com/.

For specific questions about festival sponsor, partner, or vendor opportunities, send inquiries to hello@indianlandcf.com.

About the Rotary Club of Indian Land: https://rcill.org/

MEDIA CONTACT

Markelle Harden, Classy Inbound

803-971-7124

hello@classyinbound.com

News Source: Rotary Club of Indian Land