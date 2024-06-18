LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 18, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST, the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life, announces an episode featuring building entrepreneur Ray Pound, on June 18, 2024.



Photo caption: Ray Pound designs extraordinary greenhouses and massive, innovative structures that protect trees against disease and help growers grow more food to feed the nation and the world.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Ray Pound builds extraordinary greenhouses. Starting with only a few employees, his company now constructs massive and innovative structures that help growers grow the food that feeds the nation and the world, and his buildings have helped save entire species of trees from extinction.

ABOUT RAY POUND

A native of Berkeley, California, Ray’s passion for building sparked when one childhood Christmas he received a construction kit. By age 12, he was already working construction jobs, building fences and repainting walls in his neighborhood. Clever and creative, Ray was a self-professed introvert and “almost paralyzed socially.” But after enrolling in the Communication Course at a Church of Scientology, he found himself becoming more outgoing and happy.

Soon after, he met the girl of his dreams, got married, and went into the greenhouse business with his brother. His venture into building greenhouses started when he realized he could do a better job of it than the companies he’d hired to do the construction. The company he founded, Ag-Con Inc., has now built over a thousand greenhouses. And by designing and building special greenhouses that protect against deadly infestations, he’s helped keep California citrus trees from going extinct.

