LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 3, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST — the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life — announces an episode featuring elite chocolatiers Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis on July 4, 2023.



Image Caption: MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST announces an episode on elite chocolatiers Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis premiering July 4, 2023, on the Scientology Network.

MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Armando and Gabriella take the art of chocolate to the next level in their chocolate and gelato shops in Sicily. The couple shares their journey, from falling in love at a bakery to the inspirations for some of their most extraordinary desserts.

ABOUT ARMANDO SIRACUSANO AND GABRIELLA COMIS

Armando Siracusano was born in Catania, Italy. Inspired by his grandmother’s fresh-baked bread, he became a baker by the age of 15. One day, Gabriella Comis walked into the bakery where Armando worked, and it was love at first sight. But it wasn’t happily ever after quite yet. With her father dead set against their relationship, the young couple ran away together. Soon after, Armando used his dough to buy his first bakery — later uncovering the business’s unsavory past connection to the mafia. After a series of continuing adventures, Armando eventually established himself as a bona fide baker. Then one fateful day he tasted pure chocolate and fell in love with the confection. From that moment forward, he focused on becoming a chocolatier and gelato maker, studying with the best in the world. Through pastry skills and business acumen, their shop, Cioccolato e Gelato, became an instant success and is renowned as one of the best artisan confectionary shops in all of Sicily.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://meetascientologist.tv

https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/armando-siracusano-gabriella-comis.html

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO https://www.scientology.tv/series/meet-a-scientologist/armando-siracusano-gabriella-comis.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-0703-s2p-cos-Siracusano-300dpi.jpg

Caption: MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST announces an episode on elite chocolatiers Armando Siracusano and Gabriella Comis premiering July 4, 2023, on the Scientology Network.

TAGS: #chocolate #chocolatiers #ArmandoSiracusano #GabriellaComis #MeetaScientologist #ScientologyNetwork #Scientology

News Source: Church of Scientology International