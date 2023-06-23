LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Network’s MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST — the weekly series spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists from around the world and all walks of life — announces an episode featuring master large-scale painter Angelika Mehrens, premiering June 27, 2023.



Angelika Mehrens left her highflying career of fashion modeling behind to pursue her passion for painting. Venturing beyond the confines of a typical canvas, she successfully established herself as a large-scale painter, creating massive murals for residential and commercial clients, and artworks for film and TV.

Angelika Mehrens’s passion for painting began at the age of five. Born in Bamberg, South-Central Germany, her venture across the dividing line into communist East Germany as a child would have a significant impact on the course of her life. Struck by the bleak dreariness of the cityscape she observed there, Angelika’s aim in life became to infuse color and aesthetics into people’s lives. While still in her teens she moved further west to America, where she began a modeling career and suddenly found herself walking the runway in world fashion capitals: Milan, Paris and New York. Despite the glamor of her jet-setting life and posing for designers like Versace, Chanel and Helmut Lang, she never gave up her dream to paint. After eight years, she hung up her couture for a painter’s smock and a palette. Through hard work, ambition and talent, her career quickly took off. Now, with private and major commercial clients showcasing her work on their properties from coast to coast and a long list of film and television productions featuring her art, Angelika has established herself as one of the most compelling large-scale painters working today.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

