LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Winter Wonderland is celebrating 30 years of bringing joy to the children of Clearwater. But how is the grass-covered park in downtown Clearwater transformed into a magical Christmas village? Take a behind-the-scenes tour of the year-round work that results in its magical materialization. Watch Meet a Scientologist: Pam Ryan-Anderson on the Scientology Network.



All are invited to visit with Santa, decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, and explore and enjoy all the games and goodies at Winter Wonderland. Admission is free but guests are encouraged to bring a new toy or nonperishable food item to help make the season merry for families in need.

Ryan-Anderson’s episode of Meet a Scientologist is just one of dozens of shows in this award-winning original series on the Scientology Network. Follow the stories of fascinating people on the cutting edge of art, science, sports, medicine, entertainment, and other professions, who also happen to be Scientologists. Each week, Scientologists from around the world are featured in this interview-driven series that combines intimate and uplifting portrayals of their journey to the top of their fields with honest discussions about the influential role Scientology played in their personal lives and how it helped them excel in their professional endeavors.

The Scientology Network airs on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

Since launching with an introduction by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in March 2018, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

News Source: Church of Scientology International