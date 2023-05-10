ATLANTA, Ga., May 10, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Down Payment Resource (DPR), the housing industry’s leading technology for connecting home buyers with homebuyer assistance programs, today announced that Director of Marketing Melinda Harris was selected to PROGRESS in Lending Association’s list of 2023 Sales, Marketing and Public Relations Trailblazers. Now in its fourth year, the Trailblazers award program honors the most impactful sales, marketing and PR visionaries in the mortgage industry.



Image Caption: Melinda Harris of Down Payment Resource.

After joining DPR as a startup in 2008, Harris set her sights on raising consumer and industry awareness about how down payment assistance (DPA) programs can help people attain the dream of homeownership. By developing marketing collateral focused on debunking common myths surrounding homebuyer assistance, Harris is making DPA knowledge more mainstream and local program information easily accessible.

“Harris has been with DPR since day one — a testament to her dedication to inclusive, affordable homeownership for all,” said DPR Founder and CEO Rob Chrane. “She embodies a marketing Trailblazer with her skill for crafting stories that educate and motivate players in our industry to embrace DPA.”

Harris’ marketing leadership has brought DPR to the forefront of the housing accessibility movement. In 2022 alone, her efforts helped drive an astounding 26,659 webinar registrations with a 43% attendance rate, more than double DPR’s monthly website views, increase web conversion rates by 10% and grow Down Payment Connect subscribers by 200%.

“Being recognized as a 2023 Trailblazer by PROGRESS in Lending is an incredible honor,” said Harris. “This accolade enhances my commitment to supporting DPR’s lender, real estate agent, MLS and consumer listing site partners as they connect families with the financial assistance they need to build generational wealth through homeownership.”

To view the complete list of 2023 Sales, Marketing and PR Trailblazers, visit https://mymortgagemindset.com/the-2023-trailblazers-award-winners-are/.

About Down Payment Resource:

Down Payment Resource (DPR) is an award-winning technology provider helping the housing industry connect homebuyers with the homebuyer assistance they need. With tool sets tailored for real estate agents, multiple listing services and mortgage lenders, DPR’s technology empowers housing professionals to make affordable home financing opportunities more accessible while growing business and forging referral partnerships. The only organization to track the details of every U.S. homebuyer assistance program, DPR frequently lends its expertise to nonprofits, housing finance agencies, policymakers, government-sponsored enterprises, think tanks and trade organizations seeking to improve housing affordability. Its technology is used by five of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders by volume, three of the four largest real estate listing websites and 500,000 real estate agents. For more information, visit https://downpaymentresource.com/.

