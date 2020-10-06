NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 6, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Long Wharf Theatre continues to rebuild American theatre with a member-supported model, offering supporters in New Haven and beyond a communal stake in a company committed to artistic innovation—resulting in numerous awards including three Pulitzer Prizes—that established the landmark regional theatre as a vital incubator of insightful new work.

With its “One City, Many Stages” season centering resilience and committed to urgent storytelling from a keen pool of talented artists-in-residence and hometown collaborators, Long Wharf Theatre’s member-supported revolution invites longstanding patrons to join them in producing its next fifty years of world premieres turned award-winning Broadway transfers.

As thought leaders in the movement to upend systemic racism—and proponents of creating pathways to accessibility for all—Long Wharf Theatre plans to reclaim its legacy together with sustainers excited by the visionary leadership of new Artistic Director, Jacob G. Padrón.

In keeping with its mission-driven composition, perks of Long Wharf Theatre membership aren’t run-of-the-mill benefits: underneath each incentive is proof of an organization living its mission statement. Case in point, choosing to partner with New Haven restaurants to offer 10% off take-out orders wasn’t simply a “this is what you get” opportunity. Instead, Long Wharf Theatre observed which of its neighbors were suffering and how mutual aid would be possible.

By driving its members to support local restaurants, Long Wharf Theatre could offer a savings to its members while working to ensure the survival of another important aspect of New Haven’s culture and economy.

“It would be heartless of us to act as if theatres are the only institutions feeling the effects of COVID-19. Small businesses of all sorts need support,” remarked Managing Director, Kit Ingui. Adding, “there are several layers to every community. For us, ‘community’ is an evolving and unending conversation between the people and places that make New Haven our home. Since the pandemic began, we’ve pledged to buy local as a staff, and have voiced our support of local shops at every turn. Broadening that support as a ‘benefit’ of this unique opportunity to join our next steps is only right.”

Equally, Long Wharf Theatre’s pledge to partner with local creatives is activated by its announcement of a peer-reviewed journal comprising articles, essays, one-act plays, prose, dramatic criticism, and visual art. The inaugural issue, Kaleidoscope—accessible digitally, and as a printed keepsake for members—promises to offer many first-ever bylines for talented New Haveners as Long Wharf Theatre vows to amplify rarely heard voices within its community.

Perks aside, Long Wharf Theatre’s member-supported future is a telling approach that, if successful, paves the way for theatres to survive lost revenue from shuttered doors. For Long Wharf Theatre, being a hallmark of artistic innovation comes with the support of its community. Long Wharf Theatre is asking each of its fans: do you have ten dollars a month to support theatre-making in your community? If so, you’re not just a fan, you’re a member.

To learn more visit: Long Wharf Theatre’s membership page – https://www.longwharf.org/membership/

