Merriam Vineyards, a pioneering force in Russian River Valley's diverse winegrowing landscape, announces the commencement of its 25th anniversary celebration. Founded in 2000 by Peter and Diana Merriam, the winery has evolved from its initial 12-acre purchase into a distinguished estate encompassing three distinct vineyard properties, each expressing the unique terroir of the Russian River Valley AVA.



Image Caption: Team at Merriam Vineyards. Photo credit Alexander Rubin.

“When we acquired Windacre Vineyard in 2000, we envisioned creating wines that would honor both the Old-World traditions we loved, and the unique character of the Russian River Valley AVA” reflects Peter Merriam. “Twenty-five years later, that vision has been realized, encompassing not just exceptional wines but a deep commitment to environmental stewardship and an enhanced visitor experience. It has been a great way to walk the walk of appreciating fine wine, by owning and managing very special vineyards.”

The anniversary year will feature special commemorative releases, including a limited-edition sparkling Blanc de Noirs, alongside a series of celebratory events throughout 2025. These offerings will showcase the winery’s evolution from its origins as a Bordeaux-focused producer, uncommon at the founding, to its current diverse portfolio spanning both Bordeaux and Burgundian varieties.

The milestone coincides with significant achievements in sustainable practices across the estate. The winery recently completed its organic certification process through CCOF, building upon the organic certification of its Los Amigos estate property. The Windacre and Eastside properties maintain rigorous sustainable certifications through CCSW and Sonoma Sustainable programs, with Eastside Estate additionally achieving Fish Friendly Farming certification in 2024.



Image caption: Merriam Vineyards. Photo credit Will Bucquoy.

The anniversary celebration follows the 2023 transformation of the winery’s landscape, designed in partnership with Munden Fry Landscape Associates (MFLA). This reimagining created an array of outdoor tasting environments that bring visitors closer to the vineyards and highlight the estate’s commitment to environmental stewardship. Features include antique olive trees, garden rooms under shade trees, and a distinctive water wall feature that complements the natural surroundings. Co-proprietor Diana Merriam hails from Greek heritage, and the property’s design and aesthetic represent the elegant ease of the Mediterranean lifestyle.

Estate Manager Evan Merriam, representing the next generation of family leadership, emphasizes the forward-looking nature of the anniversary: “While we’re celebrating our past achievements, we’re equally focused on the future. Our recent initiatives in organic farming, watershed protection, and enhanced visitor experiences set the stage for our next quarter century.”

Co-proprietor Peter Merriam adds, “When Diana and I first visited Sonoma County decades ago, we knew that a dream could be realized. I was selling fine European wine to discerning clients in New England and having grown up farming organically with my father in Maine, I wanted to merge two passions, fine wine and organic farming, and we’ve achieved that at Merriam Vineyards. Now as we look forward to our next goals, we want to reflect on the achievements, my family and team have accomplished.”

The winery will announce specific anniversary events and releases throughout the year. For more information about Merriam Vineyards’ 25th anniversary celebration, visit www.merriamvineyards.com or follow on Instagram @merriamvineyards.

About Merriam Vineyards:

Established in 2000 in Sonoma, CA’s Russian River AVA by husband-and-wife Peter and Diana Merriam, Merriam Vineyards specializes in Bordeaux and Burgundy varieties and was born from the couple’s love of Old-World wines and extensive European travels. Recognizing the immense potential for producing distinctive single-vineyard wines in Sonoma, the Merriam’s acquired what would become known as the Windacre Vineyard in 2000, adding Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Malbec plantings beyond its existing Merlot vines and establishing the quality of Bordeaux varieties in a region primarily known for cool-climate wines.

The couple expanded its estate into Burgundian varieties with the acquisition of its Los Amigos property in 2009 and in 2022, purchased the hillside Eastside Estate, with a focus on core col-climate Pinot, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc. The winery’s rigorous, decades-long commitment to sustainable viticulture and production resulted in the prestigious CCOF (California Certified Organic Farmers) certification for its Los Amigos estate (2012) and winery (2023), as well as CCSW (Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing) certification for its Windacre property and Sonoma Sustainable for its Eastside Estate. Son Evan Merriam represents the Merriam’s next generation as estate manager.

