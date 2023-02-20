SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich., Feb. 20, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA), the only Michigan-based association dedicated solely to the housing finance industry, has announced the speaker lineup for its 2023 Sales Rally, taking place March 14 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan.



The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA).

MMLA has filled the day with nationally known speakers to inspire and foster connections between housing professionals and to ignite their drive for increased sales production.

The agenda includes:

Dan Ervin , Vice President of Sales at First Merchants Bank, presenting ‘How to Dominate in Any Market’;

, Vice President of Sales at First Merchants Bank, presenting ‘How to Dominate in Any Market’; Kyle Draper , entrepreneur and social media coach, delivering ‘Positioning Yourself to Win on Social Media’;

, entrepreneur and social media coach, delivering ‘Positioning Yourself to Win on Social Media’; Dan Elsea , owner of Real Estate One, the largest real estate company in Michigan, speaking on the Real Estate Industry’s Economic Impact;

, owner of Real Estate One, the largest real estate company in Michigan, speaking on the Real Estate Industry’s Economic Impact; Doug Smith , Mortgage Coach, on ‘Navigating a New World’;

, Mortgage Coach, on ‘Navigating a New World’; A real estate power panel featuring real estate coach Jeff Glover , real estate brokers Jim Shaffer and Mark Z and Tim Pascarella , the President of Ross Mortgage Corporation; and

, real estate brokers and and , the President of Ross Mortgage Corporation; and Mateen Cleaves, leadership coach, former NBA player and member of the 2000 Michigan State National Championship team, ending the day on a motivating note as the closing keynote speaker.

Key strategic partners will also be at the event, exhibiting their products and services to assist sales professionals in taking their production to new heights. The 2023 MMLA Sales Rally will feature information, strategies and tactics beneficial to anyone in sales related to the housing industry, including loan originators, sales managers, independent mortgage brokers, real estate agents and account executives.

“Our core mission is to connect the best of the Michigan mortgage industry; we love hosting events for our members and witnessing these connections happen in real time. As we reach the end of the first quarter of the year, it’s a fitting time for sales professionals to strategically align and get inspired for 2023,” said MMLA CEO Joanne Misuraca. “We’re looking forward to seeing both familiar and new faces on March 14th.”

To learn more about MMLA’s Sales Rally or register for the event, visit the events calendar at www.mmla.net.

About The Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association

Since its inception in 1929, the Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association (MMLA)has advocated for its members by providing the resources, legislative voice and education needed to effectively support Michigan’s larger real estate community. Highly regarded as one of the best-run mortgage associations in the country, its mission is to:

Connect Michigan mortgage professionals and deliver the necessary support for them to excel personally and professionally;

Forge internal and external connections with local mortgage professionals for the betterment of Michigan’s real estate community; and

Support the advancement of Michigan mortgage professionals and the local real estate community at large.

To learn more or to become a member, visit https://mmla.net/.

News Source: Michigan Mortgage Lenders Association