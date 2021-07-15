PHOENIX, Ariz., July 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ThinkZILLA Consulting Group announced today that The Millionaire Mastermind Academy, Inc. and the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will host the 2021 United Diversity Business Summit on Sept. 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The theme of the summit is “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem,” with workshops on measuring diversity and inclusion initiatives, mentoring minority entrepreneurs, accessing capital and more.

The free all-day summit, held at The Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, will feature workshops, panels and speakers to help minority small businesses, entrepreneurs, and medium-sized businesses discover innovative approaches and best practices to improve Arizona’s Economic growth outcomes. With speakers from the Greater Phoenix Economic Council and Arizona Commerce Authority, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and other distinguished Greater Phoenix leaders, this event will create pathways to entrepreneurship for all.

“Building on our success in creating programs to advance business opportunities for Black and minority-owned businesses through corporate engagement in Atlanta and Houston, we are excited to share our strategy and experience with Arizona corporations,’ said Dr. Velma Trayham, Founder of Millionaire Mastermind Academy, Award Winning Entrepreneur, and CEO of Thinkzilla Consulting Group. “The summit’s focus on empowering entrepreneurs is a perfect theme for moving forward and creating the next generation of diverses business owners and leaders.”

While African-Americans have the fastest growth rate by percentage of any demographic in Arizona, the state’s Black median household income continues to lag behind the rest of the state, according to the State of Black Business Report for Arizona, a study led by the State of Black Arizona. Further, Black-owned firms comprise just one percent of all statewide businesses, and most are less than six years old. Trayham launched the Millionaire Mastermind Academy to help diverse women entrepreneurs create and launch sustainable businesses; the program has mentored more than 5,000 women in achieving their dreams of entrepreneurship.

“In the last year, collaboration with organizations such as GPEC, State of Black Arizona, Arizona Hispanic Chamber and Social Television Network have shown me the true impact, importance and the benefits of improving diversity within the business community,” said Robin S. Reed, President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona. “Now is the time to build on that momentum and take massive action toward creating measurable metrics that define our commitment to DEI as the standard for how companies operate.”

The summit is designed to serve as a recovery mechanism to provide resources for small business owners, including those who did not have the infrastructure to take advantage of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds. Topics covered during the free event will include financial literacy, driving industry transformation, advancing black entrepreneurs, and measuring diversity and inclusivity initiatives, among others.

Keynote speakers include: Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority; Dr. Velma Trayham, Founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy and CEO of Thinkzilla; Robin Reed, President and CEO of the Black Chamber of Arizona; Chris Camacho, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council; Mayor of Scottsdale David Ortega; Danny Seidon, President and CEO of Blaylock Van; Eric Standifer, President and CEO of Greater Phoenix Leadership; and Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group.

“Creating opportunity and an equitable community is accomplished only through inclusive growth,” said Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. “This summit is an important step forward in filling knowledge gaps and taking action on diversity as Greater Phoenix’s economy cannot reach its full potential without expanding programs and opportunities for minority-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.”

For more Sponsorship information, Media Inquiries, general information or to register, please visit the link below.

United Diversity Business Summit Tickets, Mon, Sep 15, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. – https://uniteddiversitybusinesssummit.com/

About ThinkZILLA Consulting Group

ThinkZILLA Consulting Group is a culturally aware brand engagement firm that focuses on diversity and inclusion through entrepreneurial impact. Thinkzilla works with large companies that want to diversify their supply chains and connect with minority -owned businesses. We utilize program development, digital engagement, partnership marketing, experiential events and Public Relations strategy to push projects forward. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 5,000 women through our programs. For more information, visit http://www.millionairemastermindacademy.org/

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council

The Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC), recently named the top economic development organization in the U.S. by the International Economic Development Council, works to attract and grow quality businesses and advocate for the competitiveness of Greater Phoenix. A data-driven regional economic development organization, GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors to accomplish its mission and serve as a strategic partner to companies across the world as they expand or relocate to Greater Phoenix. Over the past 31 years GPEC has fueled the regional economy by helping more than 850 companies, creating 154,000 jobs and $20.4 billion in capital investment. Greater Phoenix is in a relentless pursuit of innovative and entrepreneurial-focused companies looking to thrive and scale in a vibrant, dynamic region. There is an undeniable spirit about Greater Phoenix; one rooted in strength, collaboration and resilience. Greater Phoenix is Greater Together. For more information about GPEC and how we can assist your businesses, visit http://www.gpec.org/.

About the Black Chamber of Arizona

The mission of the Black Chamber of Arizona (BCAZ), now in its twenty-second year of existence, is to help increase entrepreneurial and corporate diversity by building stronger businesses that serve all communities. It does this by providing tools and education to create more “bankable” businesses, by removing barriers that impede access to capital and by partnering with leading educational institutions to help create competitive business advantages through workforce diversity. For additional information, visit http://www.blackchamberaz.com/.

