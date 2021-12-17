CELINA, Texas, Dec. 17, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Miracle on 134th Street is a new Christmas theme park open daily in Celina, Texas and a place for quality time during the holidays. Santa’s sleigh seats the whole family and feels like it could take off at any moment. Mr. Claus himself is overseeing the magnificent workshop; and always welcoming the children for chats and pictures. Santa’s workshop is the main attraction featuring 8,500 square feet of holiday stations with elves building toys, stuffing teddy bears, wrapping presents, and sorting letters being mailed to the North Pole.

“Miracle on 134th Street is a holiday experience so quaint it could be a plot point in a Hallmark Christmas movie.” – Dallas Observer.

Children can ride the Reindeer Express and nostalgic ponies on the Carousel of lights. They’ll also encounter Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph and even the Abominable Snowman for hugs, laughter and photos. Explore the landscape of Christmas lights and meet the Peppermint Princesses. Cross the Bois d’arc bridge to see the Sugar Plumb Fairy island that the fairies call home.

“Best Santa experience ever, the grounds are gorgeous, all the staff/actors were so holly jolly, fun activities for the kids, and Santa’s workshop was immaculate and fun! Will be back in the future for sure,” stated Alicia Arruda after visiting with her family.

Toast s’mores by the fire, watch Christmas movies in the meadow, stroll through the twinkling tunnels, and enjoy the spirit of the holidays at Miracle on 134th Street. Enjoy cotton candy, cocoa, and more in the food court or purchase a sweatshirt from the gift shop.

“We had THE best time at Miracle On 134th Street in Celina! If you haven’t gone this season, it is a MUST. The most magical place you’ll take your kids this year. The best staff – so great with the kids! Ours seriously didn’t want to leave! They said it was our best family Christmas experience ever,” said Rebekah Johnson.

Miracle on 134th Street is open through Tuesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:30 – 10:30 p.m. Parking is free and children 3 and under receive free admission. Children 12 and under receive one ride ticket with paid admission.

Watch the promo video or visit https://www.miracleon134thst.com/

for more information. Find and follow on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/tb91STILKF4

MEDIA CONTACT:

Cece Liekar

The League Lady

cece@theleaguelady.com

214-695-8192 (media only)

News Source: Miracle On 134th Street