PINE HILL, N.J., July 12, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mission Music, a nonprofit agency that provides underserved youth with access to musical instruments and lessons regardless of their ability to pay, is donating a half dozen acoustic guitars to The Village of Arts and Humanities in Philadelphia, Pa., at 9 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.



Michael O’Bryan, program manager at The Village Of Arts and Humanities, contacted Zach Greer and Skeeter Seifert — founders of Mission Music — asking for guitars for the underserved children who attend The Village’s free summer camps in North Central Philly.

Greer and Seifert rallied together to collect as many guitars as possible, and, on Thursday, will deliver at least six acoustic guitars to The Village of Arts and Humanities.

“We’re excited about the partnership because it helps us expand past the South Jersey region,” Greer said. “Originally, we had seen our services being within South Jersey, but that quickly expanded. We have actually shipped instruments as far as Tennessee. Now, as we focus on building in the Tri-state area, we can see our reach expanding nationally as we continue to grow. Partnerships like these are vital to our growth, as they help us reach an audience we may not have been able to tap into otherwise.”



Mission Music is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides free musical instruments and lessons to children. Mission Music is completely funded by the generosity of its supporters through instrument donations and financial contributions.

For more information about The Village of Arts and Humanities in Philadelphia, visit http://villagearts.org/.

For more information about Mission Music, visit http://www.missionmusicnow.org/, find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/missionmusicnow/, and follow them on Twitter and Instagram @missionmusicnj.

