SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI), a leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries, today announced Brian McKray has been promoted to Vice President of Product.



Image Caption: Brian McKray of MMI.

McKray joined MMI in March of this year as the director of product. His efforts in spearheading the development and implementation of MMI’s user insights tool and custom dashboard hub have fueled this promotion. Using these customer insights, MMI is actively building improved in-app onboarding and support tools.

“The creation of this role exemplifies MMI’s evolution. We’re moving from a sales-driven product focus to a customer-driven product focus and have been actively improving our structure to create better tools for our individual customers and teams,” said McKray. “Our user insights tool allows us the structure to create necessary improvements and focus on customer needs for each of our individual products.”

In addition to developing the integration between the MMI Data Center and Bonzo post-acquisition, McKray has led internal efforts to bring two new products to market for MMI’s customers:

Property Intelligence – a homeowner-focused tool that lets loan officers (LOs) provide real value to their clients while staying top of mind after closing.

IN.box – a suite of intelligent notifications for LOs, covering items such as listing alerts and credit inquiry alerts, that provide fresh opportunities for outreach and fostering enduring borrower relationships.

“As we’ve built MMI throughout the years, we’ve focused on making our tool the strongest and best it can be,” said MMI Founder and CEO Ben Teerlink. “Now that it’s established, we are honing in our individual offerings to users and MMI’s customizable capabilities.”

About MMI:

Mobility Market Intelligence (MMI) is a market leader in data intelligence and market insight tools for the mortgage and real estate industries. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, the company’s signature product, MMI, provides actionable intelligence for lenders, real estate agents, real estate brokerages, title companies and others in the real estate industry. MMI is currently used by more than 450 enterprise customers, including 20 of the top 25 lenders in the country. To learn more, visit https://mmi.io or contact sales@mmi.io.

