SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MobiKin, an international software developer, today announced a major compatibility update for its flagship utility, MobiKin Assistant for iOS. The updated software provides new iPhone 18 owners with an efficient, offline desktop solution to back up, restore, and manage personal data between iOS devices and Windows or Mac computers.



Image caption: MobiKin Updates iOS Assistant for Faster Data Migration to iPhone 18.

The annual iPhone upgrade cycle frequently presents users with data management friction. While cloud syncing and wireless peer-to-peer transfers are common, transferring extensive high-resolution media libraries and historical message databases over Wi-Fi can lead to bandwidth congestion, potential privacy exposure, and ongoing cloud storage subscription fees. MobiKin Assistant for iOS addresses these challenges via a direct USB connection that bypasses cloud dependencies and complex iTunes routines, allowing users to back up older devices and seamlessly restore files onto their new iPhone 18.

“Upgrading to a new smartphone should be seamless rather than a complex chore,” said Chloe Chen, Lead Product Manager at MobiKin. “With the iPhone 18 rollout, our goal is to complete the entire migration lifecycle. MobiKin Assistant for iOS enables users to securely back up historical files locally and restore them to their new iPhone in a few clicks, ensuring absolute data ownership.”

Key Features of MobiKin Assistant for iOS:

1-Click Backup & Restoration : Performs full or customized iOS data backups to local computer drives and allows users to restore backup files onto a new iPhone without data loss or cloud reliance.

: Performs full or customized iOS data backups to local computer drives and allows users to restore backup files onto a new iPhone without data loss or cloud reliance. Selective & Batch Data Transfer: Previews and selectively exports or imports specific data categories between iOS devices and desktops, such as contacts, messages, photos, videos, music, documents, notes, etc.

Previews and selectively exports or imports specific data categories between iOS devices and desktops, such as contacts, messages, photos, videos, music, documents, notes, etc. Desktop Content Organization: Provides interactive tools to edit contact details, delete redundant files, and organize photo albums directly on a PC or Mac prior to restoring data.

Provides interactive tools to edit contact details, delete redundant files, and organize photo albums directly on a PC or Mac prior to restoring data. Universal Compatibility: Fully supports Windows (11/10/8/7) and macOS (10.10 or later), compatible with iOS 5.0 and above across the new iPhone 18 lineup, legacy iPhones, iPads, and iPod touch devices.

YouTube Video: https://youtu.be/PB2doh9YRTg

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

A free evaluation version is available. Premium licenses start at $29.95 for one year or $39.95 for a lifetime license (one PC or Mac), including a 30-day money-back guarantee, free technical support, and continuous updates.

To download or learn more, visit: https://www.mobikin.com/assistant-for-ios/

ABOUT MOBIKIN

Established in 2007, MobiKin is a global software developer specializing in mobile data management, data recovery, transfer, erasure, and privacy protection solutions for iOS and Android platforms. Backed by nearly two decades of research and development, MobiKin serves over one million users across 160 countries with practical, user-centric tools.

Learn More: https://www.mobikin.com/

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News Source: MobiKin