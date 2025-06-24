NEW YORK, N.Y., June 24, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Say goodbye to manual catching and expensive hardware. MocPOGO, the all-in-one pokemon go spoofing solution for Pokémon GO players, has officially released “Go Catcher,” its newest feature that replicates the Pokémon GO Plus+ device — letting trainers catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops automatically, right from their phone.
Image caption: MocPOGO Pokémon GO Spoofer Unveils “Go Catcher.”
No more Bluetooth syncing. No more button pressing. With Go Catcher, everything is handled within the app — giving players an effortless and efficient way to play the game while spoofing, walking, or simply relaxing.
WHAT MAKES MOCPOGO POKEMON GO SPOOFER DIFFERENT?
- Auto Catch Like a Pro
Automatically catches Pokémon and collects PokéStop items using virtual GO Plus+ simulation.
- Instant GPS Spoofing
Teleport anywhere in the world — attend global events, find rare spawns, or explore regions without leaving home.
- Realistic Joystick Movement
Simulate walking or biking with smooth, customizable movement — perfect for egg hatching and exploration.
- Safety First
Smart cooldown timers and movement limits are built in to help avoid detection by Niantic.
- No Root or Jailbreak
Works flawlessly on iOS and Android, with no technical setup required.
HOW TO USE MOCPOGO GO CATCHER
- Download and install the MocPOGO Pokémon GO spoofer iOS app.
- Tap the “Go Catcher” icon within the MocPOGO app to enable the feature.
- Download and launch iWhereGo Genius, which installs a modded version of Pokémon GO.
- Open on your iOS device. Navigate to Settings > Connected Devices and Services, then look under Available Devices. Tap to connect the virtual Pokémon GO Plus (Go Catcher) to start using it.
- Choose your preferred spoofing mode in MocPOGO (Joystick, Two-spot, or Multi-spot).
- Start playing — and let Go Catcher auto-catch while you explore virtually!
ABOUT MOCPOGO
MocPOGO is an advanced location changer and automation tool built specifically for Pokémon GO players. Designed for both iOS and Android, MocPOGO offers a full suite of features including GPS teleportation, joystick movement, and now, the powerful Go Catcher auto catch system. With a focus on user safety, simplicity, and performance, MocPOGO makes it easy for trainers to explore global locations, catch Pokémon automatically, and enjoy the game without boundaries — no root or jailbreak required.
Official Website: https://mocpogo.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MocPOGO/videos
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/PEn7MpMF3K
News Source: MocPOGO Co., Ltd