NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2021, (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ANB Baby, a one-stop-shopping resource for first-time parents, recently gave its brand a fresh new look and feel. While a new website and logo gives the brand a contemporary edge, the most talked about change is the company’s newfound ability to connect with parents on a variety of levels.

“We’re not just selling products, we’re creating a community of expecting and new-born parents and want them to know that we understand their evolving needs when it comes to baby care,” Ari Goodman, managing director, ANB Baby, says.

To meet this end, a full social media team was hired and will focus on not just social media content, but video tutorials, educational services, blogs, newsletters and parent affirmations. A brand ambassador program is in the works too.

Content, as well as product information, is now better organized to make it easier for customers to find products at a glance. It has a robust inventory of popular items such as strollers, car seats, toys, maternity/postpartum items and other quality baby gear. Image quality is also greatly enhanced and overall, the site is more interactive and user-friendly.

In addition to the re-branding, ANB Baby also has a new logistics center to more efficiently service customers, while lowering shipping costs.

“Our primary goal is to create lasting relationships with our customers,” Goodman says. “We want to help our customers from pregnancy through the early years with not just products, but by offering education and support too.”

ANB Baby plans to roll out a second phase of its re-branding to include concierge services, a baby registry, reward programs and an affiliate program.

It currently has one location in Brooklyn, NY with future plans for expansion and plans to maintain the current “mom and pop” feel of the shop while servicing customers, nationwide.

About ANB Baby

ANB Baby was established as a brick-and-mortar store in 2006 in Brooklyn, NY. It carries all of the essential baby and child care products and provides superior customer service, both in our store and online. It’s committed to the community, and has supported many charity organizations with donations of toys and strollers.

It’s an authorized retailer of every baby product it sells, so customers are covered for a full manufacturer warranty.

