SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Response from the business community has been strong as the 2nd Annual installment of Arizona’s top conference on diversity and inclusion grows closer, with several major sponsors on board and a list of expert speakers committing to the event, Thinkzilla Consulting Group announced today.



IMAGE CAPTION: United Diversity Business Summit.

The 2022 United Diversity Business Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts Center with a theme of “Enhancing the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem through Diversity, Community and Innovation.” It is free for attendees.

The event’s organizers have announced four new major sponsors that are helping to make this important conference a reality: Salt River Project, Blaylock Van, Country Financial and the Arizona State University Office of Economic Development.

And, the lineup of quality speakers continues to grow. Speakers for the 2022 summit include:

David Ortega, Mayor of Scottsdale

Velma Trayham, CEO of Thinkzilla

Jackie Johnson, Diversity Director for the City of Scottsdale

Rob Millar, Economic Development Director for the City of Scottsdale

Art Hamilton, founder of the Art Hamilton Group

Danny Seiden, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Cloves Campbell, co-publisher of the Arizona Informant

Eric Standifer, President and CEO of Blaylock Van

Ashlee Atkins, President of Greater Phoenix Urban League Young Professionals (YP)

Mark Stanton, President & CEO of the Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce

Keasha Beach, Executive Director of BASE Arizona

Registration for the event has been brisk and has increased in the past couple of weeks, so potential attendees are encouraged to register now to ensure their attendance.

“We are very excited about how the event is coming together and the compelling speakers and content we will be bringing together on September 14,” Dr. Trayham said. “We are grateful to our sponsors — particularly Salt River Project, Blaylock Van, Country Financial and the ASU Office of Economic Development — for making this event possible. We are looking forward to advancing the discussion of diversity in business and creating invaluable connections for corporations and entrepreneurs in our community.”

The summit recently announced its distinguished co-chairs: Cameron Robb, Senior Development Consultant at APS; Jackie Johnson, City of Scottsdale Diversity Director; and former Arizona State Representative Art Hamilton. Presented by Thinkzilla Consulting Group and the City of Scottsdale, the Sept. 14 summit will convene diverse business leaders and entrepreneurs from across Arizona to share ideas and innovations.

The United Diversity Business Summit will spearhead break-out sessions and training workshops covering various topics and industries with the aim of moving 100 or more companies forward and expanding fast-growing diverse small businesses across the Valley.

The United Diversity Business Summit offers corporations and governmental entities the opportunity to reach more than 500 business owners during the event and through pre- and post-event marketing. Each year as a part of Thinkzilla Consulting Group’s “Diversity Business Awareness” aimed at increasing patronage of Inclusive Organizations, the “Diversity Business Summit ” Co-Chair committee salutes and highlights the accomplishments of five diverse businesses in Scottsdale.

Attendees will learn from more than 25 speakers on innovative approaches and best practices to improve economic diversity outcomes for organizations and entrepreneurs. This year’s summit will host two tracks: Track 1 is designed for public and private companies seeking to increase diversity outcomes and Track 2 incorporates business development programs to attract and grow the minority small business community. Workshop topics will include using disruption to advance business strategy, entrepreneurship 101, supplier diversity, inclusive decision-making, recognizing and overcoming financial challenges, and more.

Registration is now available at https://uniteddiversitybusinesssummit.com/

About Thinkzilla Consulting Group:

ThinkZILLA is one of the country’s fastest-growing DE&I Consulting, digital engagement, and program management firms. Making brands more relevant, ThinkZILLA builds meaningful connections between brands and consumers. For more information on ThinkZILLA or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://thinkzillaconsulting.com/.

About the City of Scottsdale:

Scottsdale is one of the state’s leading job centers, with a diverse economy built on medical research, high-tech innovation, tourism, and corporate headquarters. Scottsdale is home to nearly 18,000 businesses supplying over 150,000 jobs. The high-tech innovation center SkySong, located just a few miles from Downtown, is designed to help companies grow through a unique partnership with nearby Arizona State University. For more information, visit https://www.choosescottsdale.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Nancy Davis

Thinkzilla Consulting Group

Info @ thinkzillaconsulting.com

Phone Number: 480-572-1838

News Source: ThinkZILLA Consulting