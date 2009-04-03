NEWS SOURCE: Momentum Transport

HOUSTON, Texas, April 3 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Momentum Transport, the Automobile Industry’s transportation leader, announces the release of the Dealer Transport Management System (DTMS). Momentum’s proprietary online vehicle transportation tracking system both automates and simplifies vehicle transportation — for auto dealers and car carriers alike.

Momentum’s new web-based solution provides dealers access to thousands of auto carriers specializing in auto auction pickups and dealer-to-dealer trades, as well as the ability to receive instant quotes and provide full transactional reporting. The DTMS saves auto dealers, auctions, manufacturers, and exporters time and money by transforming a paper, fax and phone based procedure into a streamlined, automated process.

Momentum’s managed transportation solution provides online visibility with consistent email alerts from the time an order is placed until the vehicle(s) are delivered. Dealers can both track progress and have a transport history of each vehicle — including costs and purchase order (PO) numbers. This process saves dealers from having to issue checks to the carrier at delivery, which translates to a seamless close out and simplified integration with their respective accounting department.

Dealers can log on to the site at any time — from any location — and have immediate access to the status of each car transport. Momentum Transport’s Dealer Accounts division is backed by an experienced transport staff that follows a very stringent process, verifying licensing and insurance for each vehicle — minimizing dealer liability.

“Momentum Transport has helped me streamline my online auction buying process. Not only am I saving money on transport, but vehicles are getting to my dealership 30 percent faster and I don’t have to worry about the small details. Finally, I can spend time managing rather than dealing with accounting and transport headaches,” commented Hector Cardet, Preowned Manager, McGinnis Cadillac.

Momentum’s Dealer Transport Tracking System has no sign up or monthly fees and allows the dealer to eliminate the hassle of COD payments by carriers at delivery. “With online auctions and dealer trades becoming the trend, dealers have the ability to transport one car at a time, rather than grouping on a full truckload. As a result, we have seen an increased demand for our Managed Transportation Solution services,” said Baylor Fortmeyer, Director of Auto Transport Dealer Services.

About Momentum Transport

Since 1996, Momentum Transport has been the nation’s premier provider of auto transport services. Momentum’s goal to provide value-priced, hassle-free transport services has helped to vault the company to one of the largest and most well respected transport providers in the country. Momentum Transport is a technology-based national auto transport logistics provider with a network of over 4,300 licensed, bonded and insured carriers across the United States.

Visit www.momentumtransport.com for more info or call 1-866-309-7700.

News issued by: Momentum Transport

Original Image: https://www.send2press.com/wire/images/08-0623-Momentum_72dpi.jpg

# # #

Original Story ID: (4865) :: 2009-04-0403-003

Original Keywords: Dealer Transport Management System, DTMS SaaS, online vehicle transportation tracking system, Houston Texas, Momentum Transport Momentum Transport

NEWS SOURCE: Momentum Transport | Published: 2009-04-03 16:27:50

IMPORTANT NOTICE FOR ARCHIVAL CONTENT ABOVE: The above archival press release content was issued on behalf of the noted "news source" who provided the content (text and image[s]) and is solely responsible for its accuracy. Links may not work if very old; use such with caution. Send2Press does not represent the "news source" in any capacity. For questions about this content contact the company/person mentioned directly. To report fraud or illegal material, or DMCA complaints, please contact Send2Press via our main site (any such complaints must be made in writing, not by phone).