CALDWELL, N.J., Aug. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Montclair Speech Therapy, Northern New Jersey’s premier private speech and occupational therapy practice for infants, toddlers, children, teenagers, and adults with speech, feeding, swallowing, and language disorders, announced today the expansion of their practice with an additional facility at 307 Bloomfield Avenue (The Wilson Building) in Caldwell, N.J.



PHOTO CAPTION: Montclair Speech Therapy’s new facility at 307 Bloomfield Avenue (The Wilson Building) in Caldwell, N.J.

The new offices are just down the street from the practice’s existing space and will better accommodate the practice’s growing roster of patients and additional staff. The practice will be keeping their 333 Bloomfield offices as well.

“Word has spread about the successful outcomes we’re providing here at Montclair Speech Therapy,” said Lori Caplan, licensed Speech Language Pathologist and co-founder of the practice. “Our new offices were specifically designed with patient need and comfort in mind. We’re offering more suites, food prep stations, and wonderful new staff members, all in an iconic landmark building conveniently located along one of Essex County’s most travelled corridors. We have also added a state-of-the-art sensory gym to accommodate the needs of our clients who are seen with our occupational therapists.”

The Wilson Building, which once housed a major bank, has an entirely reconstructed interior and incorporated green technologies to make it energy efficient and healthier to reside in. A mix of residential, professional, and retail tenants occupy the building which is centrally located in the heart of Caldwell.

In addition to an expanded facility, patients will find more parking spaces and a convenient proximity to shops and restaurants. There’s also a larger, more spacious waiting area, that, when health and safety conditions eventually allow, will give parents a place to watch their child’s sessions via iPad and children can stream Disney+.

“Being able to design our space at The Wilson gave us a terrific opportunity to focus on the patient experience,” said Ben Colon, the practice’s co-founder and business manager. “We wanted to build a space where our patients could feel comfortable while working toward their goals, and I think we’ve really succeeded in that.”

Montclair Speech Therapy’s new offices are located at: The Wilson Building, 307 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 201 in Caldwell, NJ. Their existing office is just steps away at 333 Bloomfield Avenue, Suite 102.

To learn more about Montclair Speech Therapy and its array of services visit: https://montclairspeechtherapy.com/

About Montclair Speech Therapy:

Montclair Speech Therapy is a speech therapy office servicing pediatric, teen, and adult populations for a variety of speech, language, cognitive and swallowing impairments.

News Source: Montclair Speech Therapy