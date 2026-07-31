CHICAGO, Ill., July 31, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Moody Bible Institute announced today that it is notifying individuals whose information was involved in a data security incident. On June 12, 2026, Moody Bible Institute’s cybersecurity system alerted it to unusual activity on its computer network.



Image caption: Moody Bible Institute.

Moody Bible Institute promptly began an internal review, took steps to secure its systems, and notified law enforcement. It also engaged a forensic security firm to review what took place and confirm the security of its computer systems. Moody Bible Institute subsequently determined that, due to a vulnerability in a software application, some documents were illegally acquired from its system on or about June 12, 2026.

On June 23, 2026, Moody Bible Institute identified the files that were acquired from its systems. It has since reviewed those files and determined they contained some individuals’ names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, other government identification numbers, and financial aid information. Importantly, most of the acquired files can only be viewed via specialized software; meaning it is not reasonably accessible to third parties.

Moody Bible Institute is not aware of any fraud or identity theft to any individual because of this incident but is nonetheless notifying potentially affected individuals in accordance with relevant notification laws to provide them with more information and resources. The notice will include information on steps individuals can take to protect themselves against the misuse of their information.

In general, Moody Bible Institute recommends that individuals regularly monitor credit reports, account statements and benefit statements. If individuals detect any suspicious activity, they should notify the entity with which the account is maintained and promptly report any fraudulent activity to proper law enforcement authorities, including the police and their state attorney general.

Individuals may also wish to review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) on fraud alerts, security/credit freezes and steps they can take to avoid identity theft.

For more information and to contact the FTC, please visit https://www.ftc.gov/idtheft or call 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338). Individuals may also contact the FTC at the following: Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW, Washington, DC 20580.

Moody Bible Institute is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of the information in its possession and has taken steps to further secure its systems. Individuals seeking additional information may call (844) 958-8927 from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday.

Learn more about Moody Bible Institute at: https://www.moodybible.org/

News Source: The Moody Bible Institute of Chicago