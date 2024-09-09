MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mooresville Ford is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious JD Power Dealer of Excellence Award, recognizing the dealership’s commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences. This accolade is awarded to a select group of car dealerships across the country that have demonstrated a high level of customer satisfaction and integrity in sales practices.



This accolade adds to Mooresville Ford’s recent achievements, including being named a Ford President’s Award dealership for two consecutive years and a Top-Rated Dealer by Carfax for 5 years in a row, which reflects the dealership’s dedication to superior customer service and transparency.

Founded in 1961, Mooresville Ford has been a proud member of the Mooresville community for over six decades. With a focus on building lasting relationships and a reputation for treating customers like family, the dealership has established itself as a cornerstone of the Mooresville community. Their 5-Star Guarantee promises the utmost convenience with complimentary maintenance options, shuttle services, and much more.

“At Mooresville Ford, our mission has always been to provide a high-quality, customer-focused experience,” said Grant Shoe, General Sales Manager of Mooresville Ford. “Our 5-Star Guarantee ensures that every customer receives exceptional service, transparency in all transactions, and a welcoming environment. Being recognized by JD Power, alongside our recent honors as a Ford President’s Award dealership and a Carfax Top-Rated Dealer, underscores our dedication to upholding these values.”

The JD Power Dealer of Excellence Award is designed to recognize dealerships that provide their customers with a consistently high level of service. To qualify for this award, Mooresville Ford underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included customer feedback, sales practices, employee training, and overall customer satisfaction.

Mooresville Ford extends its gratitude to its loyal customers and dedicated staff for their unwavering support and contribution to achieving these recognitions. The dealership looks forward to continuing to serve the Mooresville community with the same level of excellence that has earned it these awards.

For more information about Mooresville Ford or to schedule a visit, please visit https://mooresvilleford.com/.

About Mooresville Ford:

Mooresville Ford is a premier Ford dealership located in Mooresville, NC, offering a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles, financing options, and top-quality service. With a commitment to customer satisfaction, a 5-star guarantee, and community involvement, Mooresville Ford is dedicated to providing an exceptional car-buying experience.

