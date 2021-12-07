IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced an advanced integration with ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. Mortgage Coach has leveraged Encompass® Developer Connect™ APIs (application programming interfaces) so lenders can deliver information-rich Total Cost Analysis (TCA) loan comparison data to borrowers automatically and easily.

The Mortgage Coach platform helps lenders engage borrowers in the home financing process with digital TCA presentations that deliver an interactive comparison of how mortgage strategies perform over time. The integration enables lenders to instantly generate accurate and compliant TCA presentations for every loan record managed in Encompass via a secure, single sign-on user experience.

Mortgage Coach is the inaugural “borrower conversion” solution available through the ICE Mortgage Technology Marketplace, which is used by thousands of mortgage lenders who use Encompass as their loan origination system (LOS) to increase borrower commitment.

Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s top-five retail mortgage lenders, is the first to leverage the enhanced Mortgage Coach integration with ICE Mortgage Technology’s Developer Connect APIs.

“Guaranteed Rate typically builds its own technology and partners with only a small set of elite innovators such as ICE Mortgage Technology and Mortgage Coach,” said Paul Anastos, chief innovation officer at Guaranteed Rate. “We understand that innovative technology enables our team to provide consumers with an unparalleled home financing experience. For years, Mortgage Coach TCAs have helped our team deepen engagement with homebuyers with easy-to-follow home financing advice. Mortgage Coach’s partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology will make it easier than ever for our loan originators to meet the long-term financial goals of our clients.”

“Mortgage Coach is committed to earning borrower confidence through transparency and education. Lenders convert that confidence into repeat transactions, referrals, and lifetime brand loyalty at scale, capturing every fundable opportunity,” said company President Joe Puthur. “Our partnership with ICE Mortgage Technology enables any lender leveraging Encompass to add access to the benefits of our TCA platform. This innovation provides a new simple method to help millions of additional borrowers make a more confident and informed mortgage decision.”

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty. To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

About Intercontinental Exchange:

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 — Statements in this press release regarding ICE’s business that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

About ICE Mortgage Technology:

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to help automate the mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration, and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring high levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit https://www.icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

