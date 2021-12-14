IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, today announced that President Joe Puther was selected as a 2021 40 Under 40 winner by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine. The annual NMP 40 Under 40 awards highlight 40 outstanding mortgage professionals under the age of 40 whose innovative strategies and leadership are shaping the housing industry.



PHOTO CAPTION: Mortgage Coach president Joe Puthur.

Puthur has a long history of developing technology solutions that push the boundaries of what software can do for mortgage lenders and the consumers they serve. Since joining Mortgage Coach in 2009, Puthur has led the firm’s evolution from a desktop loan modeling program used by thousands of top-performing loan officers to an enterprise, sales enablement platform used by 120+ independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions, including 7 of the top 10 retail mortgage lenders.

Over the past 18 months, Puthur has led an extraordinary push to scale the Mortgage Coach platform and enable easy integration with any mortgage lender tech stack. Today, Mortgage Coach has dozens of native integrations, which have helped hundreds of thousands of consumers make more educated home purchase decisions this year alone. Recent integration partnerships include ICE Mortgage Technology, First American Title, Sales Boomerang, LoanSense and HomeBinder.

“Joe’s professional excellence and effective leadership are attributable to a rare combination of qualities that have transformed Mortgage Coach as a technology and an organization under his leadership,” said Mortgage Coach Co-founder and CEO Dave Savage. “He’s a brilliant technologist, a keen businessman and a mortgage expert. But it’s his inquisitiveness and genuine care for people that set him apart as a leader.”

“Joe’s passion for empowering people to achieve their financial goals through homeownership has guided his development of Mortgage Coach as a platform that enables lenders to bring borrowers’ financial opportunities to life on a world-class technology platform,” continued Savage. “He has been critical to the success of Mortgage Coach and our clients.”

The full list of 40 Under 40 honorees can be viewed in the December edition of National Mortgage Professional Magazine at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/.

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty.

To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

