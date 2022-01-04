IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Coach, a borrower conversion platform empowering mortgage lenders to educate borrowers with interactive presentations that model home loan performance over time, announced the promotion of two of its department directors to vice president-level positions. Jacob Gibbs was promoted from Director of Technology to VP, Technology, and Shannon Baldwin was promoted from Director of Marketing to VP, Marketing. These advancements are a direct result of Gibbs’ and Baldwin’s exceptional leadership in their respective departments.



PHOTO CAPTION: (L-R) Shannon Baldwin and Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs joined Mortgage Coach 15 years ago and is now responsible for leading the development team, managing partner integrations, administering both local and network technology infrastructure, and overseeing Mortgage Coach’s support team that serves 15,000 subscribers. With valuable experience in both mortgage underwriting and lending technologies, Gibbs is perfectly equipped to help lenders better serve their borrowers by empowering them with the digital tools to help them choose the best mortgage loan for their needs.

Prior to joining Mortgage Coach, Baldwin led marketing and events for Optimal Blue for 13 years. Baldwin was tapped by Mortgage Coach as director of marketing one year ago, and in that time she has proven her expertise in all mortgage marketing functions including brand strategy, digital marketing, web content and design, internal and external communications and event planning. As VP of marketing, Baldwin will oversee the development of Mortgage Coach’s communication strategies and identify effective brand-building opportunities.

“Jacob’s tech-forward mindset and Shannon’s creative approach to mortgage marketing have been central to the Mortgage Coach mission of helping lenders enable people of all financial backgrounds to attain homeownership through smart mortgage strategies,” said Mortgage Coach President Joe Puthur. “They have both brought immense value to our business and partners, and I am very proud to have them as a part of our team.”

About Mortgage Coach:

Mortgage Coach is an award-winning borrower conversion platform that gives consumers the confidence to transact with educational presentations that model loan performance over time. The company’s side-by-side loan comparisons allow borrowers to make faster, more informed mortgage decisions while enabling lenders to consistently deliver an on-brand, consultative home financing experience that increases borrower conversion, repeat business and referrals. To date, more than 120 enterprise independent mortgage banks, depository banks and credit unions rely on Mortgage Coach to deliver personalized, modern service that grows revenue and customer loyalty.

To learn more about Mortgage Coach, visit https://www.mortgagecoach.com or follow @MortgageCoach.

