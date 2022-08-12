SAN DIEGO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Capital Trading (MCT®), a leading mortgage hedge advisory and secondary marketing software firm, announced today that National Mortgage Professional’s Mortgage Women Magazine selected Natalie Arshakian, Senior Director and Head of Lock Desk Operations at MCT, to its annual 2022 Mortgage Star Awards. This year’s award recognizes 31 women who rise above the rest to do more for their clients, serve as better mentors, and are committed to making the industry more welcoming through both traditional and creative ways. Mortgage Women Magazine selected this year’s Mortgage Stars by analyzing each individual’s accomplishments, their philosophies, the way they support those around them, and how they inspire others to better themselves.



The class of women listed as 2022’s Mortgage Stars shared their personal stories of their successes, experiences, advice, and solutions via the July 2022 Issue of Mortgage Women. Many of them started in entry-level positions and rose to prominent leadership roles, including Natalie Arshakian.

In a conversation with Mortgage Women Magazine, Arshakian shared that she hopes to lead by example, “so that women know that there is a spot for them at the table.” Arshakian believes female mentors are critical to success, as they are “living proof that being a successful woman is achievable and that those who are driven should aim high.”

Arshakian believes that initiative and self-motivation are the two most significant contributors to her success and encouraged women starting their careers in the mortgage industry to “find someone successful that you admire and ask how they got their start and what they did to become successful.” Arshakian further emphasized that the significant change she’d like to see in the mortgage industry is more collaboration among secondary mortgage market leaders, investors, and technology platforms to enhance the user experience and offer more efficient processes industrywide.

Arshakian has over ten years of experience working in financial services and holds a B.A. in Political Science from UCLA. Arshakian’s expertise lies in the areas of locking, pricing, data analysis, team leadership, mentoring, pipeline building, internal process creation, risk management, and auditing. Currently, she leads and mentors a team of over 40 analysts who provide services to over 65 clients that lock over $7 billion a month.

About MCT:

Founded in 2001, Mortgage Capital Trading, Inc. (MCT) has grown from a boutique mortgage pipeline hedging firm into the industry’s leading provider of fully integrated capital markets services and technology. MCT offers an array of best-in-class services and software covering mortgage pipeline hedging, best execution loan sales, outsourced lock desk solutions, MSR portfolio valuations, business intelligence analytics, mark to market services, and an award-winning comprehensive capital markets software platform called MCTlive!

MCT supports independent mortgage bankers, depositories, credit unions, warehouse lenders, and correspondent investors of all sizes. Headquartered in San Diego, California, MCT also has offices in Philadelphia, Healdsburg, and San Antonio. MCT is well known for its team of capital markets experts and senior traders who continue to provide the boutique-style hands-on engagement clients love. For more information, visit https://mct-trading.com/ or call (619) 543-5111.

About National Mortgage Professional:

National Mortgage Professional focuses exclusively on the mortgage industry. From daily news feeds to specialty newsletters, from magazines to webinars, from in-person events to Facebook Live interactions, National Mortgage Professional dominates the market for mortgage insight. Their publications – NMP, Mortgage Banker and Mortgage Women – have been must-read magazines for decades.

