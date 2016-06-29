LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 29, 2016 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — MostFit is swiftly growing its Master Trainer and Ambassador team to include renowned trainers and athletes who will represent the brand and products via trainings, certifications and conference presence.



This growing team currently includes the following individuals:

Santo Riva – DPT PT/OCS/NASM-CPT, Professor USC.

– DPT PT/OCS/NASM-CPT, Professor USC. Tom Holland – NSCA-CSCS/ACE/ACSM/NASM/AFAA MS Exercise Science and Sports Psychology.

– NSCA-CSCS/ACE/ACSM/NASM/AFAA MS Exercise Science and Sports Psychology. Maurice Williams – CPT/CES/PES/SFS & WLS;FNS/NSCA-CSCS/BTS; level 1 & Pn1n, NASM Master Personal Trainer.

– CPT/CES/PES/SFS & WLS;FNS/NSCA-CSCS/BTS; level 1 & Pn1n, NASM Master Personal Trainer. Michael Rankin – CSCS/NSCA College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year.

– CSCS/NSCA College Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year. Russell Wynter – NASM AZ Area.

– NASM AZ Area. Michael Z Robinson – ACE-CPT, IDEA Personal Trainer of the Year, 2015.

“I’m thrilled and humbled to have these amazing trainers and coaches as part of the MostFit team,” says Andrew Gavigan, MostFit Founder and President. “We just launched the education around the Core Hammer and these people can now take it to the masses.”

Andrew and team are hard at work setting up regional certifications around the country, and will also be attending and exhibiting at the IDEA World Fitness Convention in Los Angeles, and the NSCA 2016 National Conference in New Orleans next month.

Andrew and other trainers will run hands-on demos in the booths, with a chance for participants to win MostFit swag and other great show specials. There are additional opportunities to become part of the team as an affiliate, or to join the Master Trainer team.

“This is the next exciting initiative among a host of strategic things MostFit is involved in this year,” said Andrew. “I’m so excited to see the quick growth within the company, and to be able to share our products and education on a more national level.”

About MostFit:

Founded by trainer Andrew Gavigan in 2011, MostFit is focused on creating and sharing affordable, efficient and accessible fitness equipment that empowers individuals to get stronger and to workout anywhere, any time.

MostFit is dedicated to promoting fitness throughout the community, as a means to health and happiness. Their goal is to make fitness enjoyable, accessible and realistic – which is paramount to creating a healthy body image and ultimately, success.

For more information, visit: http://most-fit.com/.

