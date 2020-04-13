LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC (MQMR) announced today that it has added ActiveComply, a social media monitoring platform, to its suite of audit, risk and compliance-focused solutions for financial institutions and independent mortgage lenders. The platform, which is offered through a partnership agreement with the platform’s developer and namesake, provides lenders with the ability and agility to proactively manage, monitor and extend their companies’ social media reach while maintaining compliance with financial marketing and records retention regulations.



“Social media has become a ubiquitous component of today’s marketing strategies for loan officers and mortgage companies, so much so that lenders need more comprehensive tools for monitoring social media compliance than simply ‘the eyeball test,’” said MQMR President Michael Steer. “Because MQMR’s compliance team has conducted thousands of marketing compliance reviews, which include social media content, we are keenly aware of the challenge lenders face in this regard, and by providing an automated solution for monitoring, we are not only expanding our clients’ compliance coverage, but also providing them with valuable peace of mind.”

The ActiveComply platform can be configured to reflect the user’s unique corporate social media policy specifications and offers a simple user interface and one-touch executive reporting capabilities, as well as notifications sent to a company’s in-house compliance team with flagged content for review. Available functionality includes but is not limited to: discovery and continuous monitoring of company and loan officer social media accounts and websites, detection of unauthorized online activity, identification of missing compliance requirements and archival of online contents to meet regulatory record retention requirements.

For more information or to schedule a demo with MQMR, visit https://www.mqmresearch.com/services/social-media-compliance-marketing/.

About Mortgage Quality Management and Research, LLC

MQMR helps its clients climb higher by bridging the gap between risk and compliance through its suite of risk-related services. MQMR provides mortgage compliance consulting throughout the origination process, conducting internal audit risk assessments and ongoing internal audit support, servicing QC and subservicing oversight to master servicers, and filling the void of meeting vendor management oversight requirements. With 2,000+ operational reviews of mortgage companies, subservicers, document custodians, and vendors annually, MQMR prides itself on being the mortgage industry partner of choice for audit, risk and compliance. To learn more, visit mqmresearch.com, subsequentqc.com, and hqvendormanagement.com.

*LOGO for Media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0118s2p-MQMR-logo-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Mortgage Quality Management and Research LLC