Is the air conditioning installation company you are considering reputable?

Unfortunately, many companies do not abide by the rules and regulations set established by the Better Business Bureau and local authorities. Be sure to check out the HVAC company’s Better Business Bureau rating, and take some time to look at online reviews via Google or Facebook to see what other customers have experienced working with that company.

Muirfield Mechanical Services is listed in good standing by the Better Business Bureau and has an excellent reputation for over 35 years of continued service.

Does the air conditioning installation company have adequate insurance, both liability and worker’s compensation?

Some air conditioning installation and repair companies have minimal insurance or none at all and rely on your homeowner’s insurance policy to protect themselves.

Muirfield Mechanical has over $1,000,000 in liability insurance.

Does a live person answer your calls? Or does the call roll over to voicemail?

If you leave messages on voicemail before you schedule an air conditioning system installation, what happens after installing it? When problems occur, you deserve prompt and courteous service to resolve them without waiting for the HVAC company to call you back.

Muirfield Mechanical has a full-time service person to answer your calls and needs.

Does the air conditioning installation company provide 24-hour emergency service, in case you need it?

Problems with your air conditioning system rarely occur during weekday business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. They happen at night, on weekends, and during holidays—times that are not convenient for anyone. Having a

Muirfield Mechanical is always on call for 24-hour emergency assistance.

Does the company offer combined HVAC systems in addition to separate heating and air conditioning systems?

There is more than one option for cooling your home during the hot summer months. An energy-efficient heat pump might be the right cooling system for your home or business. Heat pumps serve both as a heating and cooling system and can save a lot in energy costs.

Muirfield provides a complete line of energy-efficient heat pumps from vendors such as Mitsubishi

Muirfield Mechanical is an HVAC company providing residential and commercial customers with heating, air conditioning, furnace, boiler installations, and service and maintenance for these systems. From renovations to new construction, from a single-family residence to high-tech labs, our licensed technical staff, and expert, factory-trained technicians are dedicated to working with you to implement a climate control solution that meets your needs.

Founded in 1963, Muirfield Mechanical Services has been serving the cities and towns in about a 50-mile radius from its home office in Ayer. This includes Westford, Sudbury, Marlborough, Hudson, Stow, Groton, Concord, Littleton, Bolton, Acton, Arlington, Lexington, Belmont, Cambridge, Newton, and the surrounding communities, including the Greater Boston area. Get a free quote by calling us at 978-263-7130 or filling out our simple online contact form at any time.

