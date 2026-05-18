SHENZHEN, Guangdong, China, May 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Musicful AI Music Generator, an AI music generation platform, released its v3.0 model with a new voice customization feature that enables users to create and reuse personalized AI voice profiles across music compositions.



Image caption: Voice customization feature interface allowing users to create AI-generated voice profiles from recorded audio, uploads, or Musicful-generated vocals.

The update builds on Musicful’s existing music generation system by adding customizable AI voice profiles and an upgraded v3.0 model, enabling users to generate, store, and apply personalized vocal styles within a unified workflow. These voice profiles can be reused across different tracks, supporting more flexible and consistent music creation.

MODEL IMPROVEMENTS FOCUS ON STABILITY, STRUCTURE, AND AUDIO QUALITY

According to Musicful, the v3.0 model improves audio quality, structural consistency, and vocal realism, with more stable performance across multiple genres.

The company said the update also improves how the system handles different musical styles, with better accuracy in recognizing and maintaining genre-specific characteristics during generation.

The model is designed to reduce inconsistencies in generated outputs and improve overall coherence in both instrumental and vocal results, helping users achieve more consistent outcomes across different production workflows.

Musicful also said the v3.0 model will be available through its AI Music API services by the end of May, extending access to developers and third-party platforms building on AI-generated music features.

VOICE CUSTOMIZATION ENABLES REUSABLE AI VOICE PROFILES

The key addition in v3.0 is a voice customization system that allows users to create AI-generated voice profiles based on recorded audio, uploaded files, or vocals generated within Musicful.

Once created, these voice profiles are stored in a personal library and can be reused in future projects. Users can apply the same voice profile across multiple compositions, enabling more consistent vocal styles and reducing the need to recreate vocal inputs for each track.

Musicful said the feature is designed to give users more control over vocal output, while ensuring that all voice generation is processed in accordance with user consent and the platform’s privacy policy.

HOW IT WORKS

Musicful’s voice customization feature follows a simple workflow:

Step 1: Record or upload voice input

Users can record audio directly, upload existing voice files, or use vocals generated through Musicful.

Step 2: Generate AI voice profile

The system processes the input audio and creates a personalized voice model based on vocal characteristics such as tone, texture, and style.

Step 3: Save to voice library

The generated voice profile is automatically stored in the user’s personal voice library for future use and management.

Step 4: Apply in music creation

Users can select saved voice profiles and apply them across new compositions, enabling consistent vocal identities across different tracks.

TOWARD AN INTEGRATED AI MUSIC CREATION WORKFLOW

With the introduction of voice customization, Musicful continues to evolve its AI music creation system by integrating both composition and vocal generation into a unified workflow.

Instead of separating instrumental production and vocal creation, users can now generate complete tracks within a single platform, combining both elements into a single process.

The company said the goal of v3.0 is to streamline AI-assisted music production and make it easier for users to create full compositions without requiring traditional music production tools.

ABOUT MUSICFUL

Musicful is an AI-powered music creation platform that enables users to generate and download music using text prompts, genre inputs, and audio-based workflows.

With the release of v3.0, Musicful expands its capabilities into voice-based generation, allowing users to create complete AI-generated music compositions within a single integrated system.

Learn more: https://www.musicful.ai/ and https://www.musicful.ai/api/ai-music/

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Mily huang

Shenzhen iMyfone Technology Co., Ltd.

EMAIL: jiahuih561@gmail.com

PHONE: +86 18979979799

News Source: Musicful