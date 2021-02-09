NEW YORK, N.Y., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Minority business enterprise (MBE) New York-based development and diversity supplier firm, MRV Group, LLC partners with architectural firm DXA studio to re-invest American made PPE sales to 501(c)(6) and 501(c)(3) organizations that support MWBE’s and underserved communities impacted by COVID-19.

WHO: MRV Group, LLC

WHAT: MWBE’s For PPE

WHERE: Nationwide

WHEN: February 1 – March 31, 2021

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost a year ago, the supply chain of personal protection equipment (PPE) in the United States, such as medical grade facial masks, has been in short supply, with a heavy dependence on overseas manufacturing.

MWBE’s For PPE is driving support to contribute to economic recovery efforts by advocating for organizations to purchase PPE from American manufacturers. In addition, the campaign directly re-invests sales toward 501(c)(6) or 501(c)(3) organizations that advance MWBE’s (minority women business enterprises) and underserved communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our firm focuses on advancing economic and social development place making strategies. Without the diversity of an entire community being represented, transformative community benefits and economic development can’t be achieved effectively,” says Glenn O. Vickers II, Principal Owner of MRV Group. “Working with partners like Empire State Development, NYC Small Business Services, NJ Office of Diversity and Inclusion to name a few, we know first-hand we are in a unique time in history to really come together at this moment.”

Participants of the initiative, when ordering discounted American Made PPE, will select a 501(c)(6) or 501(c)(3) of their choice to support and 21% of each order will be re-invested into those organizations that support MWBE’s and/or underserved communities within 7 days. MWBE’s For PPE will be taking place during February (Black History Month) and March (Women’s History Month).

New York based DXA studio, which just launched a comprehensive corporate Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity program, has increased MWBE participation efforts for their work throughout the country including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington D.C. “We’re very excited to be part of this initiative with MRV Group, and in particular that it will multiply the positive effects of the distribution of PPE towards such great causes,” says Wayne Norbeck Co-Founder of DXA studio.

“Chambers of Commerce, Business Improvement Districts, and a host of charitable organizations have been a lifeline for businesses and families alike during this time. They need all of our help to continue their critical work,” says Vickers.

Municipalities, corporations, hospitals, and construction firms alike are encouraged to join the campaign today by visiting http://www.mwbesforppe.com/ for more information.

About MRV Group, LLC

MRV Group, LLC is a privately held full-service development, management, and commodity diversity supplier. They provide services for government clients at the federal, state, and local levels, as well as services in support of private and non-profit industries. MRV Group, LLC is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). Learn more: http://www.mrvgroup.org/

Media Contact:

Glenn O. Vickers, Principal

MRV Group, LLC

info@mrvgroup.org

1855-343-3042

###

Send2Press Disclaimer: exercise due diligence in any prepaid orders or large contracts for any PPE equipment.

News Source: MRV Group LLC