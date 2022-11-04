FORT SASKATCHEWAN, Alberta, Nov. 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — “My Spouse, My Friend” (ISBN: 978-0228842859) is a must-have book for couples, newlyweds, those long in love, and engaged. A crash course on married life by author Ingiete Oyama.



Image Caption: “My Spouse, My Friend” by Ingiete Oyama.

Released in April 2021, “My Spouse, My Friend” is a crash course on married life, from how to argue like an adult to making financial plans for the future, to how to get along with your in-laws. Written from a faith perspective with a biblical backing and real-life anecdotes, “My Spouse, My Friend” is a guide to navigating questions about marriage and finding answers.

Author Ingiete Oyama sets you in a front row seat as she highlights the necessity for spouses to treat each other as friends and not foes. The book centers on the blessings that abound in marriage when couples choose to love each other and put God at the helm of affairs in their lives. Best summed up as intentional or purposeful marriage.

“My intention for writing this book is to help couples reclaim their intimacies and unite in perfect matrimony. They should also realize God’s intention in instituting marriage,” said Oyama when reflecting on her book.

“I am convinced that the Lord God who put this idea in me would bless everyone with a very fulfilled marriage and God’s blessings and protection. Hopefully this book succeeds in bringing back the fun in marriage, where couples can be themselves and are not afraid to laugh freely with each other. Reinstates friendship, abundant love, and understanding between all couples. Where the lightheartedness of friendship and love exist and where man and woman work toward common goals of unity, happiness, and love.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

INGIETE OYAMA is an accomplished, married and well-educated woman, whose passions lean heavily toward helping others. She has a master’s degree in counseling, child and adolescent welfare, occupational health, rehabilitation and return to work, as well as other credits in addiction and behavior management. She is a mother of five, an educator and counselor.

To learn more about author Ingiete Oyama’s writing debut and “My Spouse, My Friend,” please visit https://ingieteoyamaauthor.com/.

“My Spouse, My Friend” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $23) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

