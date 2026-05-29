SAN DIEGO, Calif., May 29, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Finding the right ELISA kit for a research project can take days, comparing suppliers, checking species compatibility, and waiting weeks for delivery. MyBioSource was founded to address these challenges. The San Diego-based company has put together a large, well-organized collection of ELISA kits that researchers can browse, compare, and order in one place. The company’s focus has always been simple: give scientists what they need, when they need it, without overcharging them.



Image caption: MyBioSource Now Offers One of the Largest ELISA Kit Collections Available to Researchers Globally.

KITS FOR ALMOST EVERY SPECIES AND SAMPLE TYPE

MyBioSource carries ELISA kits for a wide range of species, including human, mouse, rat, rabbit, bovine, canine, porcine, goat, sheep, monkey, chicken, guinea pig, and several others. This matters because not every lab works with the same organism, and having to switch suppliers for a different species wastes both time and money.

Their kits also work across different sample types, including serum, plasma, tissue homogenates, and cell culture supernatants. Researchers studying hormones, cytokines, growth factors, or infectious disease markers can find relevant kits listed with full technical datasheets, so there is no need to contact support to figure out basic specs before ordering.

FRESHLY PREPARED KITS AND CUSTOM ELISA SOLUTIONS

Most suppliers keep large batches of pre-assembled kits sitting in storage. MyBioSource does things differently — each kit is put together after the order comes in.

That means the product reaches a researcher’s lab fresh, with a longer shelf life, leading to more accurate and consistent results. For projects where no standard kit fits the bill, MyBioSource also builds custom ELISA Immunoassay Kits tailored to specific targets, species, or assay formats. Their custom kits are ready in two to three weeks and cost the same as a regular catalog order, which most suppliers do not offer.

A member of the MyBioSource team put it plainly: “We don’t want researchers wasting weeks trying to find something that works. If it’s not in the catalog, we’ll build it for you at no extra charge.”

STREAMLINED ORDERING AND GLOBAL AVAILABILITY

Researchers can always find up-to-date availability information in the MyBioSource catalog, which is updated daily. The company believes that cost shouldn’t be the reason a study is postponed, and that keeping prices competitive is essential.

Orders are accepted worldwide, and the site allows users to narrow their search by species, target, or sample type before purchasing. All product pages contain the information the researcher needs to make a sound decision, and there are no “back and forth” emails to go. If your lab encounters something in your experiments that is not listed in the catalog, the custom kit service is at your fingertips. MyBioSource makes it easy: spend less time shopping, more time in the lab.

“We built MyBioSource so that researchers don’t have to spend half their week just sourcing the right kit. Everything they need is already there — and if it’s not, we make it happen fast,” said a MyBioSource Spokesperson.

ABOUT MYBIOSOURCE

MyBioSource, Inc. began in 2006 when three scientists decided there had to be a better way to access high-quality lab reagents. Today, the company operates out of San Diego, California, and carries more than 2 million products — ELISA kits, antibodies, recombinant proteins, PCR kits, peptides, and more. Research teams at universities, biotech companies, and pharmaceutical firms around the world use MyBioSource because the products are reliable and the process is straightforward. Visit https://www.mybiosource.com/ to explore the full catalog.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Company Name: MyBioSource, Inc.

Email: sales@mybiosource.com

Website: https://www.mybiosource.com/

Address: San Diego, California, USA

Phone: +1 (855) 692 4676 (Toll-free within US & Canada)

+1 (858) 633 0165

Landline: +1 (858) 633 0166

Visit us on social media:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/mybiosourceinc

X – https://x.com/mybiosource

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/my-bio-source

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

Francesca Brown

+1(855)692 4676

francesca@mybiosource.com

MULTIMEDIA:

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Image caption: MyBioSource Now Offers One of the Largest ELISA Kit Collections Available to Researchers Globally.

News Source: MyBioSource Inc.