SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 8, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mytc.ai™ has officially launched its revolutionary subscription-based transaction coordination service for real estate agents in California. By blending expert licensed transaction coordinators with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Mytc.ai offers a cost-effective solution that saves agents up to 60% on transaction coordination costs.



Traditionally, transaction coordinators charge agents upwards of $500 per transaction, making it a costly expense for agents. However, Mytc.ai’s use of AI allows its coordinators to provide faster document processing, improved accuracy on signatures, and other benefits that enhance the user experience. Additionally, Mytc.ai’s subscription-based model allows any agent to find the right fit for their business, with plans starting at just $199 for two transactions per month.

“We understand that real estate agents have unique needs and preferences when it comes to transaction coordination,” said Benjamin Pittenger, CEO of Mytc.ai. “That’s why we offer a variety of plans to ensure that any agent can find the right fit for their business.”

The real estate industry is rapidly evolving, agents who aim to stay ahead must keep up with the latest trends and developments. Mytc.ai’s platform allows agents to focus on what they do best – selling real estate – by outsourcing the tedious administrative work of transaction coordination to experts in the field. With Mytc.ai, agents can have peace of mind knowing that their transactions are being handled efficiently and accurately.

Mytc.ai’s complete listing-to-close service includes document management, task management, contingency deadline tracking, and more. The company plans to expand to Washington state in the coming months and to every major city before the end of the year.

“We’re thrilled to be at the forefront of innovation in the real estate industry,” said Benjamin. “Our platform offers a more affordable and efficient way for agents to handle transaction coordination, while also utilizing the latest AI technology to provide a competitive advantage.”

Real estate agents and industry experts are already praising Mytc.ai’s innovative approach to transaction coordination.

“I’ve been using Mytc.ai for a few months now, and it’s made a huge difference in my business,” said Sarah Maguire, an independent real estate broker in San Francisco. “The system is simple, and I love the peace of mind that comes with knowing that my transactions are in good hands.”

Mytc.ai is now accepting new agents. To learn more or to sign up for a subscription, visit https://mytc.ai/.

