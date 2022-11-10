NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Nashville-based Future Girl Records today announced the release of “Traitor,” a music video by the rock band We_Anomaly. The song, written by Gabriel Gabor, sounds the alarm about the dangers of the current Christian Nationalist movement in America.



Image Caption: Princess El from We_Anomaly sings “Traitor.”

“I believe Christian Nationalists aka evangelicals are an imminent threat to American democracy,” says Gabriel Gabor the band’s leader and songwriter.

He goes on to say, “Evangelicals are dangerous. They secretly hate American democratic values. In fact, they are very comfortable with fascism just like many of their Evangelical and Catholic forefathers were in Nazi Germany. They’d have no problem making Trump king aka president for life just like his buddy Putin. As long as Trump continues to support the church like Adolf Hitler did.

“For America to be saved we need to get to the root of the problem. We need to look past Trump and the republican party. This evil originates in churches. It’s the pastor, the priest, and the seemingly innocent little old lady with the bible in her hand, just like in the video.

“I named the song ‘Traitor’ because that’s exactly what I believe they are. These people must be stopped here and now or America as we know it will cease to exist.”

To watch the “Traitor” music video visit: https://youtu.be/v0911JRb9iI

ABOUT FUTURE GIRL RECORDS:

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Future Girl Records is a full-service entertainment agency that specializes in creating content with pro-democratic and social justice messaging.

More information: http://www.we-anomaly.world/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCilJPsafB25VwNabDotCliQ

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/weanomaly/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/we_anomaly

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/we_anomaly

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/7ilmaTs3Zwt6ZDfqxykRnm

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@we_anomaly_official

MEDIA CONTACT:

media@future-girl-records.world

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/v0911JRb9iI

PHOTO LINK: https://postimg.cc/30F13Tp6

CAPTION: Princess El from We_Anomaly sings “Traitor.”

@We_Anomaly #ChristianNationalism #election2022 #ElectionDay #electionnews

News Source: Future Girl Records