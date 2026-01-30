NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 30, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Comfort Appliance Repair Tennessee (https://www.comfortappliancerepairtn.com) today warned Nashville homeowners that the standard advice to “drip faucets” during freezing weather is leaving one critical appliance vulnerable: the washing machine. As the city thaws from Storm Fern, owner Dennis Godynuk reports a surge in flooded laundry rooms caused by frozen intake valves that homeowners assumed were safe.



Image caption: Dennis pointing to a frozen vent.

“A dripping kitchen sink doesn’t protect your washer,” Godynuk says. “If your laundry room is on an exterior wall or over a crawlspace, that water line is a sitting duck. We are seeing valves frozen solid even in houses where the heat is on. If you try to force a wash cycle while that line is clogged with ice, you’ll either burn out the intake valve or cause a flood once the pipe thaws.”

With another hard freeze expected this weekend, Comfort Appliance Repair Tennessee recommends two “30-second checks” before doing laundry.

THE WASHER WATER TEST

Before starting a load, turn on a cold-water fill for five seconds. If no water enters the drum, stop immediately. Do not keep restarting the machine, as this puts extreme pressure on frozen plastic parts. Shut off the water valves at the wall until the area is fully warmed to prevent a “thaw-out flood” if an internal line has already cracked.

THE DRYER EXHAUST PATH

Ice and heavy sleet from Storm Fern have frozen many exterior dryer vent flaps shut. For gas dryers, this is a major safety risk. “If the exhaust can’t get out, it backs up into the home,” Godynuk warns. “Take a walk outside and clear any ice from the outdoor vent hood by hand. If your clothes are taking two cycles to dry, stop using the machine. It is a sign the vent is restricted.”

Comfort Appliance Repair Tennessee provides expert service for GE, Whirlpool, Samsung, and LG appliances across the greater Nashville area. All repairs include a 90-day warranty.

ABOUT COMFORT APPLIANCE REPAIR OF TENNESSEE:

Comfort Appliance Repair of Tennessee is a locally owned appliance repair firm serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Managed by owner Dennis Godynuk, the company provides expert maintenance for major laundry and kitchen brands including GE, Samsung, and Whirlpool. Godynuk’s practical home maintenance advice has been featured in national publications such as Family Handyman and BobVila.

