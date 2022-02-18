LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 18, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Rubicon Chairman & CEO Nate Morris spoke before the Rotary Club of Louisville today in a one-on-one interview format. The topic was entrepreneurship and how waste and recycling can change the world.

“Garbage is one of these industries that has been overlooked. We all want to get it to the curb, get it out of the house. We don’t want to see it,” said Morris, adding, “it is one of the last environmental issues we can talk about.”

Morris answered questions about how Rubicon is utilizing its software and technology to transform the waste and recycling industry.

“We started with this great mission to end waste – wasted time, wasted energy, wasted material. And that really informs everything we do in this business,” he said.

Rubicon, a technology company focusing on the waste and recycling industry, was founded with a $10,000 line of credit and recently announced a merger with Founder SPAC that will bring the company public on the New York Stock Exchange at an implied pro forma enterprise value of $1.7 billion.

Asked why Rubicon has its world headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, Morris said, “Rubicon was started here in Kentucky. I believe Kentucky is the future of what’s happening in the industry. Because of our quality of life. Because of geographic advantage.”

Morris went on to discuss some of Rubicon’s major customers, like Walmart and Starbucks.

“I believe we can get to a zero-landfill world,” he said. “Walmart, one of our customers, diverted about 90 percent of their garbage from landfills. They extract commodities and they are able to resell those materials. This is a testament to what is possible if we get good information and are asking the right questions. And a customer like Starbucks signs up with Rubicon for a reason. I believe it’s because they believe in our mission to end waste.”

Speaking to the importance of the Rotary Club, Morris alluded to his own success story.

“My mother was a single mother. Scholarships were very important to me in my life and Rotarians stepped up for me,” he said. “Rotarians provide good, supportive services to their communities.”

About Nate Morris

Nate Morris is the Chairman & CEO of Rubicon, a widely acclaimed software company focused on waste and recycling. Morris is a ninth-generation Kentuckian born in Lexington and raised by a single mother. He remains close with his grandfather, a long-time union leader at the local Ford automobile plant. Morris attended Kentucky public schools. He was the first Kentuckian to be named to Fortune Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list and to be recognized as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum. He is also the youngest inductee ever to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame. Morris is a Senior Advisor to the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security, a member of Business Executives for National Security (BENS), a member of Concordia’s Leadership Council and the Trilateral Commission.

