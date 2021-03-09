NATICK, Mass., March 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As states and communities begin to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Natick Family Dental’s patients are benefitting from a touchless experience to reduce the rate of transmission and ensure their personal safety. Prior to their appointments, all patients receive links (by email) to intake and screening forms that they can fill out electronically.



“As part of our new check-in procedure, our patients will undergo a touchless temperature assessment, so that we can identify and triage people who may have elevated temperatures,” says Dr. Robert Stearns.

Please note that the office is only permitting patients with appointments and face masks to enter our facility. At the end of their appointment, patients have the option to pay using a smartphone.

Other safety measures and protocols include an air purifier and filtration system, hand sanitizer, a hydrogen peroxide solution (to gargle), and no magazines/toys in the waiting room area.

Natick Family Dental is a multi-specialty dental practice that meets all of our patients needs under one roof – from general, cosmetic, implant, and emergency procedures to sedation. Our expert team of 10 dental professionals specialize in endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, and prosthodontics. Offering a convenient, efficient, and safe patient experience, our clinicians and administrative staff take a modern and seamless approach to dentistry.

