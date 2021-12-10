EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The National Buyers Agents Association just released a guide for parents and grandparents who want to advise younger people about using a buyers agent. The association often gets calls from older people who have become convinced that a buyers agent is critical for their family member’s success in home buying, but don’t know how to best communicate that to their child or grandchild. A discussion of the guide airs this Saturday December 11th on KHOW 630am at 8:00 am MST and repeats January 1, 2022.



The written summary of the guide may be found on the association’s website at https://buyeragentsearch.com/national-buyers-agents-guide-for-parents-on-buying-a-house.

Studies show that older adults can play a very beneficial role in their child’s success if there is a right connection between the two generations. The guide takes a close look at why young adults are resistant to advice, and how well-meaning elders can get their attention. Understandably, younger people want to make their own decisions. The approach must be one that intrigues them rather than lectures them on what to do.

A top way to get their attention is make sure they feel in control. They must feel that their parent or grandparent has a resource that could highly benefit them. Kathleen Chiras, the association manager says, “The younger generations want to know how a buyer’s agent can save them substantial amounts of money or time. They also typically want an agent who is close to their own age. If those things are not immediately apparent, they are not interested.”

Tom Coler, a broker working in Southern Florida says, “”Now more than ever, with inventory 80% below what it was last year, buyers need the protection of a buyer’s agent”.

The association recommends that all potential buyers get a free consultation with two to three buyer’s agents who specialize in the buyer’s area of interest. Most buyer’s agents will work within an hour’s drive of their home or main office.

With over 1.4 million licensed real estate agents in the US, the association only admits into membership those who have at least 3 years of experience and who have expertise in buyer agency. They must also be highly rated and reviewed. Members are accountable both to the buyer and to the association, and they agree to provide fiduciary agency services. Immediate access to a list of association members may be found at https://buyeragentsearch.com/find-a-buyers-agent/.

The association recently had a request from a parent, Wendy Smith, who wanted her first time home-buying daughter to consider using a Denver buyer’s agent for her purchase of a million dollar property.

She could not get her daughter’s attention until she said, “Hey Kara, you could save thousands of dollars! They can give you some choices of agents who are your age and who have great reviews”. At that point Kara decided it was worth a call to the association to explore her options.

The association provides free access to agents and live staff to answer questions. Real estate agent members have at least 3 to 5 years of experience. Members are typically broker/owners or agents under the supervision of a highly experienced manager. Many have special credentials on the real estate buying side, including a designation endorsed by the National Association of Realtors® called “Accredited Buyer Representative”.

Tools are provided at the association’s website to evaluate the agent’s designations, along with their education, experience, and negotiation skills. Many of the association members are accredited or exclusive buyer’s agents. There are approximately 1400 top agents located in all 50 states.

Caption: Kathleen Chiras is a Parent of 2 young adults and association manager for the National Buyers Agents Association

