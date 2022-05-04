LOS ANGELES, Calif., May 4, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Producer and photographer Mariana Tosca of Blue Jasper Productions and Tosca Photography announces the launch of “Covid Courageous” (CovidCourageous.org). This unique virtual exhibition blends photographic portraiture with interviews of frontline healthcare workers, which spotlight each individual’s personal pandemic experience.

The permanent virtual exhibition will open at the beginning of National Nurses Week, an annual week-long celebration which begins May 6 and ends on May 12, 2022, the birthday of Florence Nightingale who was the founder of modern nursing. This moving tribute to nurses and healthcare providers comes alive through the words and images of frontline workers who were each photographed with an item which represented their personal experience while working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christopher Johnson and Glenn Rossney of The Misty Falls Motion Picture Company assisted in this endeavor.

Photographer Mariana Tosca shares, “Throughout the pandemic, the collective nursing and frontline worker community has served with unparalleled courage and an unflinching commitment to duty. I wanted to offer my skills in gratitude and recognition of theirs. While the exchange of energy isn’t commensurate with their sacrifice and risk, the gesture was meant to remind them that they are deeply valued and appreciated, and that what they’ve done in the face of an unprecedented global disaster has made all the difference.”

She continues, “These remarkable people have put their lives on the line every day, under the most perilous circumstances, to save others. I wanted to take them off of the frontlines for a little while to celebrate their efforts and make them feel like the superstars that they are.

Filmmaker Christopher Johnson adds, “Imagine what it must take for someone to help people during a crisis when that very act of compassion could cost them their lives. It’s daunting to consider. I have profound respect for these extraordinary people, so I am very happy to have helped showcase their stories, let them know we care, and tell them firsthand that we’re grateful for all they’ve done and continue to do.”

To learn more, visit: http://www.CovidCourageous.org or https://www.mtosca.com/ and follow @CovidCourageous @Tosca.Photography @MarianaTosca1 @chrisjohnsonfilms on Instagram and Twitter.

About Blue Jasper Productions:

Blue Jasper Productions was founded by producer Mariana Tosca as a development, production, and post-production vehicle for feature films, television, corporate promotions, commercial, marketing/product videos and other media. Learn more: https://www.toscaphotography.com/fine-art

MULTIMEDIA:

PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0504-s2p-covcorageous-300dpi.jpg

Photo caption: Covid Courageous event poster. Photo Credit: Mariana Tosca / Blue Jasper Productions.

RELATED LINKS:

https://www.journeytoroyal.com/

News Source: Blue Jasper Productions