LA VERNE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Hillcrest, a senior living community in La Verne, Calif., is hosting nationally recognized solo aging expert Dr. Sara Zeff Geber, PhD, founder of LifeEncore, for an educational seminar focused on preparing solo agers for the future. The free event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and will cover legal and financial strategies for maintaining independence. A solo ager is defined as anyone, single or partnered, who does not have children or is aging alone for any reason.



According to AARP, approximately 24 million U.S. adults aged 50 and older live alone, and that number is rising (https://www.aarp.org/family-relationships/solo-aging.html).

The interactive presentation is based on Dr. Geber’s 2018 book, “Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers.” Participants will receive helpful planning resources as they look toward the future.

“Hillcrest is home to many solo agers, and we’ve built a thriving community to support them,” said Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest. Under Turner’s guidance, Hillcrest has responded to the rise in solo aging by creating programs specifically for this group, including a complimentary Summer Camp event and focus groups to better understand solo agers’ goals, interests and what matters most in this stage of life. As a result of Hillcrest’s efforts, the community’s population of solo-aging residents has increased.

In the presentation, Dr. Geber will share advice on how to be your own best advocate in the years ahead and outline the steps to build a rich life, regardless of family support. She’ll

share options and decisions necessary to create a fulfilling life now and a secure future in the years ahead, including:

Identifying what matters most

Finding resources beyond family to provide for your needs as you age

Considering how and where you want to live

Navigating post-retirement life

“Looking at aging as a solo ager requires a robust approach to planning to meet unique needs in later life. We know older adults have peace of mind knowing their plans align with their goals and lifestyle, and that is the goal of our conversation at Hillcrest,” said Dr. Geber.

Register for the session: https://liveathillcrest.org/event/solo-aging-series-session-two-planning-for-one-legal-and-financial-confidence-for-solo-agers/



About Hillcrest

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing, with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit: https://liveathillcrest.org/.

