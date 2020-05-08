PALMER, Pa., May 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — STOP THE BLEED® is an important public health campaign aimed at directly saving lives—through an effort to increase public awareness and encourage people and organizations across the United States to get trained with life-saving STOP THE BLEED® techniques so they can be ready to take action and stop everyday instances of life-threatening bleeding in their homes and communities.



The National STOP THE BLEED® Day project engages the public to join this fast-growing campaign so more lives can be saved.

Experts say it takes between:

3 – 5 minutes to die from blood loss.

7 – 10 minutes, on average, for EMS to arrive.

Why it Matters

National STOP THE BLEED® Day is critically important because incidents, like mass shootings or natural disasters, along with everyday accidents, whether on the playground, the freeway, or in the kitchen, could expose people to bleeding out. It’s imperative that people become aware of this, because in many cases, death from blood loss is preventable. Properly trained, anyone can STOP THE BLEED® until professional help arrives.

Take Action Now

National STOP THE BLEED® Day is encouraging individuals to Get Trained, Get Kits, and Get Involved. At NationalStopTheBleedDay.org, individuals can learn about taking a STOP THE BLEED® class. The website also shares information about how to secure STOP THE BLEED® kits for your home or organization. Remember, 35% of pre-hospital deaths are due to blood loss, and traumatic injury is the leading cause of death for people below the age of 46.

Meet Lacey Newman

Wife, Mother, 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Survivor and STOP THE BLEED® Ambassador:

Shot in both of her legs, with only minutes to live, Lacey Newman’s best friend Nicole applied pressure to Lacey’s wounds, saving her life. Lacey is pleased to champion the STOP THE BLEED® initiative by telling her story and encouraging the public to take a STOP THE BLEED® class to learn the life-saving techniques and be equipped to save a life if ever needed. She stars in STOP THE BLEED®’s Public Service Announcement (PSA), which is available for broadcast.

One version of the PSA is viewable here: https://vimeo.com/328403899. Lacey Newman is available to speak about STOP THE BLEED® and how life-saving techniques can play an instrumental role in saving lives.

Other prominent STOP THE BLEED® experts and spokespersons across the United States are available to speak about this important topic, including Dr. Matthew Levy, Chair of Stop the Bleed Coalition, a nonprofit organization that educates and advocates for the importance of bleeding control training and education. Dr. Levy is also board certified in Emergency Medicine and subspecialty certified in Emergency Medical Services. Dr. Levy is regarded for his expertise in and out of the hospital, in disaster and tactical medicine, and the training of EMS personnel.

Dr. Matthew Neal is also a prominent STOP THE BLEED® spokesperson

He is the Roberta G. Simmons Assistant Professor of Surgery and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, a celebrated trauma surgeon and research scientist who teaches STOP THE BLEED® seminars, and a member of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Neal runs his own laboratory and recently received a grant funded by the Department of Defense to study treatments for types of bleeding that do not respond to compression. As a public advocate for National STOP THE BLEED® Day, Dr. Neal has appeared on the Dr. Oz Show and in the The New Yorker article, Turning Bystanders into First Responders.

National Grassroots Initiatives

National STOP THE BLEED® Day initiatives have been launched nation-wide to raise awareness and engage the public. One is the 2020 STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship Program – offering high school students an opportunity to write an essay or make a video about STOP THE BLEED® – with the top prize being scholarship money and STOP THE BLEED® kits for their high school. Another program is the STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit Grant program. To train millions of citizens, the proper training equipment needs to be utilized – equipment that can be challenging for some organizations to afford. The Training Kit Grant program will award training kits to organizations that will make a significant impact in their communities by teaching the hands-on, American College of Surgeons, STOP THE BLEED® course.

The 2020 STOP THE BLEED® Scholarship Program recipients and the STOP THE BLEED® Training Kit Grant program awardees will be announced on National STOP THE BLEED® Day.

Additionally, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the National STOP THE BLEED® Day project has launched STOP THE BLEED® at Home – a set of actions people can take while sheltering at home. Learn more: https://nationalstopthebleedday.org/stop-the-bleed-covid19/#!/STBhome

Lastly, the campaign is seeking individuals to share their STOP THE BLEED® experiences by sending their stories to community@nationalstopthebleedday.org.

STOP THE BLEED® Day is a national public health initiative with support across public and private sector organizations and individuals committed to saving lives.

National STOP THE BLEED® Day is supported by over 100 organizations, including the following:

United States Department of Defense

American College of Surgeons

United States Department of Homeland Security

Stop the Bleed Coalition

The American Red Cross

To learn more about National STOP THE BLEED® Day, book an interview with a spokesperson, or inquire about a PSA, please contact Ed Miller at community@nationalstopthebleedday.org or 610-428-8851.

You can also follow the campaign on social media at #NSTBD20 and #STOPTHEBLEED.

Learn more: https://nationalstopthebleedday.org/

News Source: STOP THE BLEED