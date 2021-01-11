INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Jan. 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Indiana 5G Zone is hosting its first Quarterly Innovation Event on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST. This virtual event will consist of several of the nation’s top 5G experts discussing the industry and a variety of other 5G-related topics. The event is free and open to the public.

Sean Hendrix, executive director of the Indiana 5G Zone stated, “These quarterly events will focus on different topics surrounding 5G and allow the public and those working in related fields to hear from experts in the area and ask them questions.”

The event will consist of three different panels on the following topics:

5G Business Opportunities & Funding Sources

5G Deployment Challenges & Solutions

5G Security: Potential Threats & Strategies To Stay Safe

The event will also include live demos from the Indiana 5G Lab of state-of-the-art Smart City security.

The panelists and discussion items for the virtual event include:

Randy Clark, Vice Chair at National Spectrum Consortium – The Department of Defense’s new Spectrum Forward contract will provide up to $2.5 Billion to accelerate innovation in 5G solutions.

Bob Flores, Former CTO of the Central Intelligence Agency – In depth analysis of the recent Solarwinds breach and important lessons that 5G developers should incorporate to protect their business.

Dr. Apurva Mody, Founder of AiRANACULUS – Review of recent breakthroughs in 5G direct digital transceivers that will simplify deployment and speed, and 5G in space.

Rear Admiral (ret.) David Simpson, Former Bureau Chief of the FCC – Importance of secure software development to ensure 5G systems are less vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Walt Magnussen, Director, IITEC at Texas A&M – Overview of new 5G architectures for Public Sector applications.

Gail Nolan- Chief Strategy Officer, Invest Puerto Rico – New business opportunities that 5G creates for Smart City and Smart Manufacturing

Christian González – Founder & CEO, Wovenware, Inc. – New product concepts that combine 5G and Machine Learning

The event is Wednesday, January 13, and begins at 1 p.m. EST.

