FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Natural Transplants, a leader in physician-led hair restoration, and Cherry, a leading patient financing platform, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at improving access to high-quality hair transplant procedures nationwide. Alongside the partnership, the companies released an exclusive 2026 guide to hair transplant cost in the U.S., offering new insight into the significant cost disparities patients face across major metropolitan markets.



Image caption: Methodology: Data reflects Q1 2026 requested financing amounts from specialty hair restoration practices partnered with Cherry Technologies, Inc. While a strong indicator of total procedure costs, figures exclude unfinanced, out-of-pocket payments.

Drawing from Q1 2026 financing request data submitted through Cherry’s network of specialty hair restoration practices, the report reveals substantial regional variation in hair transplant pricing throughout the United States. According to the data, Los Angeles ranks as the nation’s most expensive market, with average procedure costs reaching approximately $15,000. By comparison, patients in Miami–Fort Lauderdale, Atlanta, and Boston reported average costs closer to $7,000. Other major metro areas fell across a wide spectrum, including Seattle at $12,250, Denver at $11,874, Chicago at $10,000, and Washington, D.C. at $8,400.

The findings underscore a growing challenge within the aesthetic medical industry: where a patient lives can significantly impact both affordability and access to care.

“Patients should never have to compromise on quality because of geography or financial limitations,” said Dr. Matt Huebner. “This partnership with Cherry allows us to remove many of the traditional barriers to treatment by combining flexible financing with travel support programs that make world-class hair restoration more accessible to patients nationwide.”

Through the partnership, Natural Transplants will continue offering travel incentives for patients visiting its flagship clinics in Fort Lauderdale and Washington, D.C., enabling individuals to prioritize surgical expertise and clinical outcomes over proximity alone. Combined with Cherry’s financing platform — which includes flexible monthly payment options, promotional 0% APR plans for qualified patients, and a soft credit check application process — patients can better manage both treatment and travel expenses.

In conjunction with this announcement, both companies have published in-depth articles to help patients better understand the financial considerations and variables involved in hair restoration:

Natural Transplants explores the full breakdown of regional pricing and what patients can expect for their investment in their comprehensive guide: How Much Does a Hair Transplant Cost (In The United States)?

explores the full breakdown of regional pricing and what patients can expect for their investment in their comprehensive guide: How Much Does a Hair Transplant Cost (In The United States)? Cherry provides a closer look at the specific variables influencing these prices and how accessible financing for both clinics and patients can bridge the gap in their latest post: Hair Transplant Cost: Full 2026 U.S. Pricing Breakdown

ABOUT NATURAL TRANSPLANTS

Natural Transplants is a premier hair restoration practice specializing in advanced FUE and FUT procedures designed to deliver natural-looking, long-term results. Known for its physician-led approach and commitment to clinical excellence, the company serves patients nationwide through its clinics in Fort Lauderdale and Washington, D.C. https://naturaltransplants.com/

ABOUT CHERRY

Cherry is a leading patient financing platform that helps make elective healthcare procedures more accessible through flexible monthly payment options. Designed to simplify the financing experience for both providers and patients, Cherry partners with medical practices nationwide to help individuals move forward with treatment confidently and affordably. https://withcherry.com/

MULTIMEDIA

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Image caption: Methodology: Data reflects Q1 2026 requested financing amounts from specialty hair restoration practices partnered with Cherry Technologies, Inc. While a strong indicator of total procedure costs, figures exclude unfinanced, out-of-pocket payments.

News Source: Natural Transplants